National HomeCorp announces affordable new homes now selling at Bull Hide Estates in Hewitt, Texas
National HomeCorp, "America's Affordable Builder," announced today that new affordable homes are now selling at Bull Hide Estates in Hewitt, Texas
Living at Bull Hide Estates offers convenience, comfort and affordability. We are proud to offer these quality constructed, affordable new homes in historic Hewitt on the fringe of the Waco metroplex.”HEWITT, TEXAS, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National HomeCorp, (NHC) “America’s Affordable Builder,” announced today that new affordable homes are now selling at Bull Hide Estates in Hewitt, Texas.
— Michael Bergman, president and co-founder, National HomeCorp
Bull Hide Estates is a new master planned community in Hewitt on the southern edge of the Waco metropolitan area. National HomeCorp’s newly built and affordable homes start in the high $200s with sizes ranging from 1,804 to 4,000 square feet. NHC is offering eight available floor plans of one-and-two-story homes featuring 4-6 bedrooms, 2-4 baths, and 2-car garages.
Homebuyers can choose from distinctive open and flexible floor plans now available on 69 lots. These contemporary designs present eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.
“Homebuyers are discovering that living at Bull Hide Estates offers the perfect combination of convenience, comfort, and affordability. We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes in historic Hewitt on the fringe of the Waco metroplex,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder for National HomeCorp.
National HomeCorp is offering 100% financing, or In House Financing with $10,000 toward closing costs on new construction homes. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.
Hewitt, Texas is an historic community located near the vibrant city of Waco and offers homebuyers easy access to the Waco Regional Airport, Lake Waco, and a wealth of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Also nearby are Lorena Primary, Elementary, Middle, and High Schools. In 2021, CNN Money named Hewitt one of the “top 100 best places to live” as population growth has been fueled by “that small-town feel,” good schools, friendly people, and an active economic development program to attract more business to the area.
Bull Hide Estates is located at 1025 Zenyatta Drive. Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes by visiting nationalhomecorp.com .
About National HomeCorp:
As America’s Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com
Jason Walzer
National HomeCorp
+1 770-365-2982
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram