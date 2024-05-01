Celebrating Early Childhood Education Month and Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day

CANADA, May 1 - Released on May 1, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed the month of May as Early Childhood Education Month to acknowledge and thank early childhood educators (ECE) for their work in helping lay the educational foundation for Saskatchewan's youngest residents. May 8 has also been proclaimed as ECE Appreciation Day. The day recognizes the many Saskatchewan ECEs who play an important role in shaping children's wellbeing, development and learning in early years' settings.

"We recognize the value ECEs bring to the lives of the youngest learners in our province," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "ECEs help develop the skills our children need for their early childhood development and success in school and beyond."

The Government of Saskatchewan's 2024-25 provincial budget invests a record $380.6 million into regulated child care, an increase of $21.1 million compared to 2023-24. These investments include enhancing access to $10 per day child care spaces and initiatives to recruit and retain ECEs working in regulated child care. These include wage enhancements for certified ECEs of up to $7.50 per hour, tuition-free post-secondary education, bursaries and supports so individuals can take training.

ECEs are key to high quality, play-based program delivery in multiple programs in communities across the province. ECEs work in regulated child care centres and homes, Prekindergarten classrooms, the Early Childhood Intervention Program, Early Years Family Resource Centres and many other environments that families and children rely on every day.

In addition to regulated child care, the 2024-25 provincial budget makes investments into an array of diverse early years environments, including:

$5.5 million for Early Childhood Intervention Programs that support children from birth to school-age who are experiencing developmental delays;

$16.8 million for KidsFirst Targeted to support families living in vulnerable circumstances;

$1.3 million for Mobile Early Learning, programming focused on making early learning opportunities more accessible;

$8 million for Early Years Family Resource Centres, a single location where families with young children can access reliable information, programs and services to support their children's development and family wellness; and,

$22 million for Prekindergarten programs to provide high quality early learning programs for three- and four-year olds.

The Saskatchewan Early Childhood Association (SECA) is a membership-based, non-profit organization that promotes professional development opportunities for ECEs and advocates for the importance of early learning and those working in the profession.

"Children are our most valuable resource, and it is imperative that we recognize the profound impact that early childhood educators have on both society and the development of these young minds," SECA Chairperson Georgia Lavallee said. "Early childhood educators play a crucial role in supporting children in various ways such as facilitating development, building relationships, encouraging exploration, teaching essential skills, promoting social skills, supporting emotional wellbeing, partnering with families and advocating for children. Overall, early childhood educators play a vital role in laying the foundation for lifelong learning, health and wellbeing."

Residents are encouraged to find out more about early childhood education careers, regulated child care programs and resources available for early learning in Saskatchewan communities by visiting: www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/education-and-learning/prek-12-education-early-learning-and-schools/early-years-learning.

