Nominations Open for the Lieutenant Governor's Post-Secondary Teaching Award

CANADA, May 1 - Released on May 1, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is now accepting nominations for the second annual Lieutenant Governor's Post-Secondary Teaching Award. This provincial award recognizes post-secondary educators who excel in teaching and demonstrate a commitment to delivering quality education.

"Every day our post-secondary educators provide opportunities for students to reach new heights, build resilience, and foster creativity and learning," Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty said. "I am inspired by their dedication to the students and to post-secondary teaching excellence."

Nominations from institutions will be accepted between May 1 and June 30, with recipients announced in November. To be eligible, nominees must be an active post-secondary educator, chair or department head while teaching a minimum of half a standard teaching load. They must demonstrate commitment to enhancing student engagement and learning, teaching practices and teaching improvement.

"Saskatchewan's post-secondary educators continue to provide exceptional education to students each year through innovative teaching, inspirational mentorship and encouragement of cross-cultural experiences," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "This award is our way to thank them for their leadership and dedication to the future leaders of our province."

Recipients of this award are recognized under four categories:

Distinguished Teaching Award

Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Teaching Award

Indigenous Teaching Excellence Award

Innovative Teaching Award

Faculty and staff members of all publicly-funded post-secondary institutions are eligible to nominate colleagues from their own institution or another eligible institution, encouraging cross-institution support.

For more information about the award, eligibility and nomination process, visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/heritage-honours-and-awards/lieutenant-governors-post-secondary-teaching-award.

