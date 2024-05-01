Submit Release
May Proclaimed as Jewish Heritage Month in Saskatchewan

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May as Jewish Heritage Month to recognize and honour the legacy and history of Jewish Canadians across the country.

"For more than a century, Jewish people have called our province home, predating Saskatchewan joining confederation in 1905," Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Laura Ross said. "Our government is proud to proclaim May as Jewish Heritage Month in Saskatchewan, and we recognize the many accomplishments and contributions that Jewish communities have made to our province and our nation." 

Jewish Heritage Month is also about remembering. 

"Saskatchewan has no place for hate and intolerance, and we must always be vigilant," Ross said. "In Saskatchewan, it is the culture and diversity that makes our province such a special place. By working together, it brings us closer together as a community. One that we can be proud to leave to our children and the generations that follow."

In December 2022, the Government of Saskatchewan adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism and continues to work to ensure Saskatchewan is a safe place for all.

