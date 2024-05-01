LATRO Appoints Uffe Jes Hansen as New Vice-President of Sales

DUBAI SILICON OASIS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATRO is pleased to announce the appointment of Uffe Jes Hansen as Vice-President of Sales. Mr. Hansen is a senior sales leader in the telecommunications industry with twenty years of experience supporting CPaaS and cloud software and platform solutions. Most recently, he held senior roles with Sinch, SAP, and Syniverse/MACH. Based in LATRO’s Dubai, UAE office, he will lead the company’s global sales team which provides data-driven analytics solutions that empower LATRO’s customers to protect and increase their bottom-line results.

“We are thrilled to have Uffe join our senior leadership team at LATRO. His track record of customer success and delivering high-value, cloud-based software platforms to leading telecom companies across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia will help our customers realize business value from LATRO’s products and services. We are honored to have him on the team,” commented LATRO CEO, Donald Reinhart.

“I am pleased to join LATRO and lead the sales division during this exciting phase of growth,” said Hansen. “I am committed to driving sales excellence, building strategic partnerships, and delivering value to our clients and stakeholders.”

LATRO is a leading provider of AI/ML technology solutions in the Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management sector. In addition, the company enables telecommunications operators to leverage their data assets into business value while also optimizing return on investment of BSS, VAS, and Enterprise platforms through consolidated Telecom Application Managed Services. For more information about LATRO, visit www.latro.com.