LATRO Brings Advanced Fraud Management to Haiti with NATCOM Deal

Viettel Group's NATCOM Haiti chooses LATRO's DEFEND solution to fight bypass fraud and protect revenue.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATRO, a global leader in providing data-centric solutions and services for the telecommunication and fintech industry in progressive economies, has announced a significant contract with NATCOM Haiti, a subsidiary of Viettel Group, Vietnam's largest telecommunications service provider. The two-year contract will see LATRO deploy its DEFEND fraud management solution to protect NATCOM Haiti's international termination revenues.

LATRO's DEFEND solution includes Test Call Generation (TCG), Call Data Record Analysis (CDRA), and Signaling Analytics to detect and prevent bypass fraud, a major concern in markets with high arbitrage between local and international voice rates where fraudulent activities can severely impact financial outcomes, network quality, and customer trust.

LATRO's Bypass Shield, a state-of-the-art solution crafted to combat telecom bypass fraud, is designed to tackle the intricate challenges of call rerouting, fraudulent termination, and revenue loss and safeguard operations against unauthorized traffic manipulation. By employing advanced detection methods and leveraging real-time analytics, Bypass Shield focuses on maintaining the sanctity of interconnect agreements and operational efficiency.

"We are excited to expand our long-term partnership with Viettel to another of their international operations. We are confident that this project will bring significant value to Natcom and benefit the people of Haiti," said Don Reinhart, CEO at LATRO.

This contract is a crucial milestone for LATRO. It marks its growing presence in the Latin America and Caribbean market while strengthening its existing relationship with the Viettel Group.

“We see LATRO as the best solution provider in the market, not just in terms of technology, but because they really understand the difficulties that the mobile operator encounters in operation, especially for the Caribbean region. I believe with the cooperation between NATCOM and LATRO, we are really in good hands to combat against bypass fraud to our network, and to ensure our revenue streams for the years to come”, said Nguyen Tuan Anh – CCO of NATCOM.

LATRO is committed to providing innovative solutions that support its customers' growth and security. The DEFEND solution is designed to proactively identify and neutralize fraud, ensuring the integrity of NATCOM Haiti's network and protecting its revenue streams.

About LATRO:

LATRO, a global leader in providing data-centric solutions for the telecommunication industry in progressive economies, is on a mission to empower communication and fintech service providers to thrive in the digital age through expert technologies and trusted services. A thriving, multi-cultural, globally positioned team of seasoned technical and business industry experts, LATRO operates in more than 40 countries, driving innovation and solving complex business problems. As a recognized and trusted name in the global telecommunications and fintech industries for over a decade, LATRO employs advanced proprietary Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management technology and services to help customers protect their income – putting revenue back where it belongs.

About Natcom Haiti:

National Telecom S.A, a Haitian mobile telecommunications company, currently serves over 3 million subscribers under the 'Natcom' brand. Natcom is a joint venture between Télécommunications d'Haiti S.A.M (Haiti) and Viettel Global (Vietnam).

Launched in 2011, Natcom Haiti has developed a reliable, world-class network in Haiti. It offers a full range of mobile communications and entertainment services for consumer and corporate markets.

As a national operator, Natcom has been a pioneer in innovation, delivering the latest technology solutions and best products to contribute to the country's development.

