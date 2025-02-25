Fraud Intelligence Blockchain Welcomes LATRO, leveraging Blockchain's Power to Combat Evolving Fraud Threats in Telecom

LATRO Telecommunications and Fintech solutions Fraud Intelligence Blockchain partnership between LATRO and Fraud Intelligence Limited, the use of blockchain technology to combat telecom fraud

LATRO joins the Fraud Intelligence Blockchain, gaining access to 2M+ fraud identifiers & real-time intelligence to combat evolving telecom fraud threats.

Leveraging blockchain for fraud intelligence sharing revolutionizes how we combat fraudulent activities by enabling real-time collaboration and fostering a collective defence against emerging threats.” — Don Reinhart, LATRO CEO

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud Intelligence Limited (FIL) is pleased to announce that LATRO, a global leader providing fraud prevention software and services solutions for the telecommunications and fintech industries, has joined the Fraud Intelligence Blockchain. This action marks an essential step towards enhancing fraud prevention and intelligence sharing within the telecommunications industry and creating joint expertise and customer value.

The Importance of Collaboration

Fraud Intelligence Limited is an incorporated Joint Venture between ORILLION Solutions and SORAMITSU. It is built on the vision of fraud intelligence exchange, where APPROVED telecommunication companies, vendors, and law enforcement can collaborate in a community-led initiative to fight fraud through cooperation.

LATRO's decision to join the Fraud Intelligence Blockchain underscores its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving challenges of fraud in both the telecom and fintech sectors. By leveraging the blockchain's capabilities, LATRO gains access to a vast and dynamic database of fraud intelligence, including emerging fraud types such as Wangiri, IRSF, Stolen Devices, IP addresses, SMS A2P, and phishing URLs. The Fraud Intelligence Blockchain has experienced exponential growth with more than 2M fraud identifiers and >200K new fraud data points contributed monthly and growing across a global footprint of 150 countries, with involvement from all parties of the industry and consortia.

“This is an amazing day. The industry must show action (not just words) to fight fraud. And that means the very best data and insights. LATRO is the real deal, and we’re honoured to be working with them to help everyone fighting fraud succeed in a commercially viable way, “ said Andrew Wong, Chief Operations Officer, SORAMITSU.

Benefits and possibilities

Fraud Intelligence Blockchain has created the world’s first event record tokenization scheme, enabling fair and reliable incentivization of customer contributions.

LATRO will benefit from the Fraud Intelligence Blockchain's unique tokenization scheme and freemium pay-per-use model, enabling cost-effective participation and access to valuable fraud intelligence. This model fosters a collaborative ecosystem where participants can earn and spend internal digital credit tokens through their contributions and downloads from the Fraud Intelligence Blockchain. This flexibility enables a fair and inclusive ecosystem for all participants and promotes the correct behaviour of all parties in the consortium.

LATRO will also benefit from Fraud Intelligence Limited's proprietary confidence scoring. This scoring system and dynamic configurations per fraud type ensure that the most relevant data remains active. In contrast, outdated ones are removed, enabling LATRO's fraud prevention solutions to stay at the forefront of the industry. “Leveraging blockchain for fraud intelligence sharing revolutionizes how we are combating fraudulent activities by enabling real-time collaboration and fostering a collective defence against emerging threats. We are pleased to embrace this innovative approach to combating fraud, safeguarding our clients’ networks and building a more secure future for all," said Don Reinhart, Co-founder and CEO of LATRO

As the telecommunications landscape evolves, there is great potential for both LATRO and Fraud Intelligence Limited to develop more experiences that create value-added services for telcos and improve protection for end customers worldwide. You can’t go wrong. We are the leaders.

ABOUT ORILLION

Orillion Solutions is a leading solution provider that unlocks customer value by using advanced data insights, innovative technology, and rapid solution design methods to help solve complex business and risk management problems. This includes delivering the largest fraud blockchain network in telecommunications, which is helping telcos and their customers prevent fraud more effectively.

ABOUT SORAMITSU

SORAMITSU is an award-winning global technology company that delivers blockchain-based solutions for enterprises, universities, and governments. From creating domestic and cross-border payment systems to developing our own decentralized autonomous economy, our projects and use case studies represent the next generation of fintech.

