AGC Georgia, Local Labor Department OSHA Office, Others Form Mental Health Alliance
‘Nurturing the Mental Health of Georgia Workers’ celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month in May
Our goal is to create a supportive environment where individuals feel empowered to address mental health challenges and access the resources they need.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia, Inc. (AGC Georgia) is partnering with the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Atlanta West Area Office, and Georgia Department of Public Health – referred to as the Georgia Mental Health Alliance – to protect workers and encourage employers to hold safety stand-downs during National Mental Health Awareness Month in May. The initiative calls on companies to use the benefits a stand-down offers and to stop all work for a safety meeting focused on the importance of workers caring for their mental health and supporting co-workers' well-being.
— AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham
The kickoff signing ceremony of the Georgia Mental Health Alliance was held on April 19 at the AGC headquarters. The event, designed to nurture the mental health of Georgia workers, coincides with the kickoff of the "Nurturing the Mental Health of Georgia Workers" Safety Stand Down to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month in May.
"We are excited to join this Mental Health Alliance and unite with organizations and agencies to prioritize mental health within the construction industry," AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. "Our goal is to create a supportive environment where individuals feel empowered to address mental health challenges and access the resources they need. By collaborating with like-minded partners, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of construction workers.
The "Nurturing the Mental Health of Georgia Workers" Safety Stand Down offers participants access to training materials through a registration page. Resources include toolbox talks, on-demand webinars and a list of individuals and organizations offering free in-person and virtual training. This initiative aims to address mental health issues and burnout affecting all workers across various industries. Joining the construction industry for this initiative include organizations representing the following industries: tow truck operators, farmers, law enforcement/police, first responders/HERO units, hairdressers/beauticians, funeral home directors, domestic violence/human trafficking/sexual assault/child abuse service providers, district attorney offices and more.
"Nearly everyone faces workplace stress. Left unchecked, the strain may lead to serious mental illness. Employers must recognize these mental health challenges can have a direct impact on workers' and co-workers' safety and health. Guiding employees toward resources to protect and improve workers' mental health makes good business sense," OSHA Atlanta-West Area Director Jeffery Stawowy said. "OSHA offers many resources and materials for employers to develop workplace programs to support mental health and help employees seek assistance."
For more information about the Georgia Mental Health Alliance or to inquire about becoming a partner, contact Marilyn Velez, Compliance Assistance Specialist with the OSHA Atlanta West Area Office at velez.marilyn@dol.gov.
About AGC Georgia:
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include approximately 640 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
