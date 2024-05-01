MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 5/1/2024

May 1, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 1, 2024

On 4/27/2024, Tpr Oliva Flores responded to an address on Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD for the report of an indecent exposure. Upon arrival, a witness provided video surveillance of the incident, which showed Tina Lorie Ford, 45 of Hollywood, MD exposing herself. Ford was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Indecent Exposure.

On 4/29/2024, TFC Black conducted a traffic stop on King Drive, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the license plates affixed to the vehicle did not belong to the vehicle they were displayed on. A check of the vehicle’s VIN revealed the vehicle has been reported as stolen through the Falls Township Police Department in Pennsylvania. An inventory of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cannabis greater than 1.5oz but less than 2.5 oz. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Trent Carlton Countiss, 24 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking, Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle, Theft: $25,000 to Under $100,000, and Possession of CDS: Cannabis Over Civil.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 4/30/2024, James Gerald Bokalitz, 53 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Black

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 4/24/2024, Brandon Rashaad Moore, 35 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Lema for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/24/2024, Gregorik Brent Collington Jr, 37 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 4/26/2024, Joshua David Chamberlain, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Cpl Powis for Violation of Probation: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Violation of Probation: Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Violation of Probation: Driving without a required license

On 4/28/2024, Jackie Lorraine Mckeever, 40 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 4/28/2024, Judith Ann Lee, 52 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Lema for FTA: Driving without a required license

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov