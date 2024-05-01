APackaging Group Ohio Earns "Great Place To Work Certified" Recognition for 2024-2025
EINPresswire.com/ -- APackaging Group (APG), a leading name in the cosmetic and beauty packaging industry, proudly announces its achievement of the Great Place To Work Certified™ status for the period of April 2024 to April 2025 for APG Ohio. This distinguished certification is a testament to APG’s unwavering dedication to creating a supportive and engaging workplace environment.
Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG has made significant strides in redefining industry standards through innovations in cosmetic manufacturing, private label cosmetics, and contract manufacturing. This certification is particularly meaningful as it reflects direct feedback from employees, demonstrating APG’s commitment to maintaining a workplace culture that promotes employee satisfaction and professional growth.
According to recent findings by the Great Place To Work® Institute, 88% of APG employees say their workplace is great, which is substantially higher than the 57% average at typical U.S.-based companies. This recognition not only highlights APG's excellence in employee engagement and satisfaction but also sets the company apart as a leader in the industry.
"We are thrilled to receive the Great Place To Work Certified™ status, which acknowledges our efforts to build a nurturing and inclusive work environment," said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "This recognition fuels our passion for excellence and innovation in the competitive field of cosmetic packaging."
APG's operations boast an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces with a low minimum order quantity, accommodating the diverse needs of its prestigious clientele which includes names like P&G, Unilever, and Estée Lauder. As a women-owned, sustainable, and eco-friendly business, APG continues to push the boundaries of environmental responsibility in the packaging industry.
For more information about APackaging Group and its award-winning workplace culture, or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit https://apackaginggroup.com or contact sales@apackgroup.com.
About APackaging Group
APG has emerged as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care sectors. With a focus on sustainable and innovative packaging solutions, APG continues to set industry benchmarks in quality and service.
