NAQI Logix Awarded Gold Edison AwardTM
NAQI Logix Awarded Gold Edison AwardTM in Social & Cultural Impact for Breakthrough Human Machine Interface “The Naqi Neural Earbud”SILICONE VALLEY, CA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAQI Logix Awarded Gold Edison AwardTM in Social & Cultural Impact for Breakthrough Human Machine Interface “The Naqi Neural Earbud”
NAQI Logix, a company pioneering a human-machine interface solution that does not rely on brain implants, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Edison AwardTM for social and cultural impact on the world.
The company's revolutionary technology, the "Naqi Neural Earbuds” featuring Naqi's Invisible User Interface, enables individuals to easily interact with digital devices through simple gestures like eye blinks or head tilts.
This technology, which can be put inside earbuds and other wearables, empowers users to control everything from wheelchairs to smart home devices, the internet, computers, AR & VR, all without the need for touch, voice commands, screens, or cameras. Naqi offers an effective alternative to brain implants for device control.
At the awards ceremony, Will Smith, a Black & Veatch employee who is a quadriplegic, drew a standing ovation after he showcased how he uses NAQI's neural earbud to type emails and shop on Amazon. Previously, he has also used Naqi to drive a power wheelchair.
Here is an excerpt from Will’s speech at The Edison AwardsTM assessing Naqi’s advantages: “I am always dreaming of new innovations and then I discovered something truly revolutionary.
The Naqi Neural Earbud”. This simple device has given me a newfound sense of freedom. I can now control my computer, wheelchair and other devices by simply making small head gestures and subtle facial movements, like clenching my jaw, (raising) my eyebrows, and blinking. It’s like a new superpower.”
Dave Segal, the inventor and Chief Innovation Officer of NAQI Logix, called the recognition another milestone in bringing NAQI to commercial markets.
"It is a great honor to have our invention and team effort recognized with an Edison AwardTM, which of course is named after America’s legendary inventor, Thomas Edison. I also want to thank Black & Veatch, and their courageous employee, Will Smith, who demonstrated NAQI on stage. We would also like to recognize Permobil for their ongoing support in helping us integrate NAQI into power wheelchairs. Lastly, we’d like to thank Harrisburg University for their early and ongoing support through its Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE).”
Segal reaffirmed NAQI's commitment to assisting millions worldwide reliant on assistive technology. "Our groundbreaking neural interface is set to revolutionize not just device interaction, but also AR and VR experiences," he stated. "We're excited to collaborate with leading smart earbud and wearable brands to introduce NAQI to a global audience."
With over two dozen global patents protecting its technology, NAQI is actively partnering with global companies to expand its applications and bring the innovation to market.
Mark Godsy, CEO, emphasized, "Our mission is to empower everyone with NAQI's capabilities, redefine accessibility, revolutionize digital device control, and pave the way
for a more inclusive and innovative future."
For more information, please visit https://www.naqilogix.com/
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information about Naqi Logix, please contact:
● Email: info@naqilogix.com
● Email: media@naqilogix.com
About Naqi Logix:
Naqi Logix is a Canadian technology company dedicated to developing groundbreaking innovations that enhance accessibility and control in the digital age. Our flagship product, the Naqi Earbud, empowers users to interact with information systems and devices hands-free, voice-free, and look-free, ushering in a new era of accessibility and control over the digital world. We are committed to making a positive impact.
About The Edison Awards:
Recognizing Global Innovation Excellence Established in 1987, The Edison AwardsTM is among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Our vision is continually guided by the legacy and vision of Thomas Edison and his Menlo Park team that successfully brought an unprecedented number of innovations to the market.
Rachel Weaver
Amplify & Impact Global
+1 412-435-1340
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn