US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran-Person with Lung Cancer to Call for Direct Access to the Nation’s Top Asbestos Lawyers if they Had Significant Asbestos Exposure in the Navy-Work Before 1983

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran or person who now has lung cancer anywhere in the USA and who decades ago had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work to please call us at 866-714-6466 to discuss what might be significant financial compensation-along with direct access to some of the nation's top asbestos lawyers who can help. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. We want to emphasize the typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old-and more often than not-they are in their 70s. It does not matter if a person like this smoked. Most people like this never get compensated because they are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure.



To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-person's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran-person who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466."