Dr. Demetra Adams Davis selected for The Lifetime Achievement Award by IAOTP
Dr. Demetra Adams Davis will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)'s annual awards gala this December in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Demetra Adams Davis, Owner and CEO of Gordavi, LLC, was recently selected for The Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With more than three decades of experience in the industry, Demetra has certainly proven herself as an established authority and expert in her field. She has experience in many different industries and has worn many different hats. Her areas of expertise include but is not limited to: coaching, business consulting, leadership, training, process improvement, government contracting, and has been a Registered Nurse for over 25 years.
Gordavi, LLC is a certified minority, female, service-disabled and veteran owned and operated small business specializing in: Government Contracting, Education on becoming a Government Contractor, Policy and Procedure Development, Employee Development, Strategic and Business Planning, Diversity and Inclusion Training, Marketing and Brand Recognition.
Before embarking on her career path, Demetra used her educational benefits as an honorable discharged Veteran of the United States Air Force to continue school and obtain her Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of Texas, Health Science Center, San Antonio. She later completed two additional Master’s degrees: Healthcare Administration and Nursing Education.
Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Davis has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP. In 2023 she was selected as Top CEO of the year by IAOTP. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala on stage at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection of The Lifetime Achievement Award, The Empowered Woman Award, and for her selection as Top 50 Fearless Leaders which she will also have a chapter dedicated to her in the publication.
In addition, she was also featured in multiple magazines to include: OceanDrive 8 Top Inspiring Business Leaders to Follow in Florida; CIO Views She’s Next: Five Ambitious Women Leaders Making Their Mark in the Industry 2023; Passion Vista International Magazine as a Game Changer; and many more that outline her successful career.
Demetra is also a published author, a Certified Case Manager, a 20-year member of Sigma Theta Tau’s National Honor Society of Nursing, a lifetime member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), a humanitarian, and a very enthusiastic Grandmother.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: “Choosing Dr. Davis for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year’s gala.”
Looking back, Demetra attributes her motivation for continued growth to her lineage. Her Mother and Grandmother, two extremely strong women, taught and demonstrated the importance of God first in all things. They also showed her that hard work, not wishing or hoping, leads to success. In her leisure, Demetra enjoys writing, live music, traveling, audible books, and spending time with her family.
Her goal is to inspire future business leaders to continue on with their dream, understanding that not every day will be an easy day but every day is definitely a day to learn something new. Encouragement to keep going, she finds, seems to be best delivered in the words of her mother: “And this, too, shall pass”, a phrase that has carried Demetra through many a difficult time. Hang in there!
Watch her video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDBZOrvCKnE&t=2s
For more information please visit: https://gordavi.com/about/
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
Stephanie Cirami
IAOTP
+1 2126344427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube