EXCLUSIVE ART EXHIBITION - BAD REPUTATION: ART BY HOLLIS - HELD AT THE EIGHTH ROOM IN NASHVILLE
Cody Belew / Portrait on Rock Stars Live Here Hall of Fame - The Eighth Room | photo credit: Allie Godwin
Iconic Music Venue Unveils Rock Stars Live Here Wall of Fame Honoring Inaugural Member Cody Belew
We’re excited to launch this new tradition and we will continue to recognize rock stars that make our room uniquely extraordinary.”NASHVILLE, TENN., USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eighth Room hosted an exclusive, one-night only event to showcase the BAD REPUTATION: art by HOLLIS exhibit to raise funds for MusiCares Nashville. The exhibit by Jason Hollis (HOLLIS) featured vibrant and eclectic works of iconic rock stars from the 1980-90’s at The Eighth Room, one of Nashville's famed music venues, recently featured for shaping today's culture by Town & Country Magazine (April 2024 issue).
— Jason Hollis, Artist / Owner - The Eighth Room
During the VIP event, The Eighth Room’s co-creator and featured artist, HOLLIS, unveiled the Rock Stars Live Here Wall of Fame, honoring inaugural member Cody Belew. HOLLIS surprised Belew by revealing his portrait on the Wall of Fame to the crowd.
“We want to honor the mavericks that are carving out their own lanes and Cody Belew is doing just that,” said Jason Hollis, Artist & Co-Creator of The Eighth Room. “We’re excited to launch this new tradition and we will continue to recognize rock stars that make our room uniquely extraordinary.”
Singer/songwriter Cody Belew, a CMT “Listen Up” artist, is a blend of raw emotion and fearless honesty with a signature stomp. His debut record, I Did It For Love, is out later this year and will find him traversing between his deep-seated love of Southern music and his obligation to activism.
In addition, HOLLIS created a commemorative limited-edition lithograph poster of Belew’s portrait. Autographed by HOLLIS and Belew during the event, the lithograph poster is now available to purchase online for a $200 donation to benefit Belew’s charity of choice - The Oasis Center’s Just Us program for LGBTQ+ youth.
Jason Hollis is a multi-layered creative, entrepreneur and business owner. As an artist development manager and producer, he leveraged 20+ years of experience when renovating and curating his ultra-chic passion project with his wife, Erin Hollis, The Eighth Room — the iconic Nashville music venue that’s more than just a stage; it’s a sanctuary for creativity and connection.
When you step inside The Eighth Room, you become engulfed in a masterpiece of art itself that tantalizes all the senses, including original artwork by HOLLIS. The 1960’s antique red door with a speakeasy window and custom brass Octopus handles lures you inside where you’re surrounded by Gucci & Versace wallpapers accented with custom gold chain curtains. A haven dripping in every room, no detail spared, highlights the unique venue’s style that pays homage to vintage Hollywood glamour and audacious spirit that shapes culture.
Jason Hollis’ diverse background and experience in the entertainment and music industry paved his way back to Music City in 2021, after nearly two decades in Los Angeles, CA. He’s a visionary collaborator and true entrepreneur dedicated to shaping the global future of the entertainment industry. It’s no surprise that he continually immerses himself in his unique portfolio of projects and personalities, from his ongoing creative production company, Punk Aristocrats, to collaborating with A-List talent, renowned brands, and high-tech firms. HOLLIS extends his reach globally, fostering relationships with Asian music communities while producing records and cultivating artists across the US, UK, and AU markets.
HOLLIS is constantly looking for new ways to innovate and push the boundaries of what’s possible in the entertainment industry. He is undoubtedly carving out his own unique path as a trendsetter of luxuriously creative and unique experiences, talent and projects, and it’s only just the beginning.
For more information on Jason Hollis or The Eighth Room, visit www.EighthRoom.com.
For more information on Cody Belew, visit www.CodyBelew.com or on Instagram at www.instagram.com/codybelew.
Link to press release and event photo gallery here: https://conta.cc/3Wn56dl
