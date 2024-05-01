Kiwi for Gmail Recognized as Spring 2024's Easiest to Use Email Client by G2

Desktop App for Gmail and Google Apps Desktop Office App for Gmail and Workspace

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiwi for Gmail, the groundbreaking software that transforms Gmail and Google Workspace apps into a dynamic desktop office suite, has been honored with prestigious awards from G2, the leading software review platform. In its Spring 2024 report, Kiwi for Gmail proudly received accolades as a High Performer, Momentum Leader, High Performer for Small Businesses, and notably, the Easiest to Use Email Client. These acknowledgments highlight Kiwi for Gmail's dedication to providing a seamless and efficient email management solution for its users.

Unparalleled User Experience and Innovation

Kiwi for Gmail sets itself apart with innovative features designed to enhance productivity and streamline workflow for its users. Among its standout capabilities are:

Unified Account Management: Users can effortlessly manage up to nine of their Gmail and Workspace accounts within a single desktop application, eliminating the need to switch between accounts in a browser.

Tabbed Workspaces: A new feature offering the familiar browser tabbed experience combined with the robust functionality of a desktop application.

Built-in AI Chatbot: Another groundbreaking addition is the built-in AI chatbot, offering users an integrated artificial intelligence assistant within Gmail and Google Workspace apps, eliminating the need for separate GPT subscriptions.

Essential Integrations: Access to popular tools and extensions such as Boomerang, Grammarly, and Zoom enhances efficiency and communication.

Global Keyboard Shortcuts and Expansive Cloud Search: Custom shortcuts and an expansive cloud search capability ensure that users save time and find the content they need quickly.

Focus-Filtered Inbox: This feature allows users to view only the emails they want to see, helping to drown out unnecessary noise.

Customer Acclaim

Kiwi for Gmail's innovative approach to email management has not gone unnoticed by its users:

David W. shares, "Kiwi makes managing my seven different email accounts so much easier... It's as simple as logging into each account and voilà, everything is there."

Marcia D. adds, "I have been using Kiwi for Gmail every day for over 7 years now, and I LOVE it. It's super easy to use, keeping everything separate and organized."

Pricing and Availability

In line with Kiwi for Gmail's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, the software is offered with pricing options to fit every budget and use case, including monthly and annual plans accompanied by a 7-day risk-free trial.

About Kiwi for Gmail

Kiwi for Gmail leverages the power and familiarity of Gmail and Google Workspace apps by integrating them into a singular, powerful desktop experience. Its innovative features are designed to amplify productivity and transform the way users interact with their email and productivity apps.

For further information, please contact:

The Kiwi for Gmail Team

Email: amanda@kiwiforgmail.com

Website: www.kiwiforgmail.com

