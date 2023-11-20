Kiwi for Gmail, the #1 Rated App for Gmail and Workspace, Now Offering Early Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

Early Access to Black Friday & Cyber Monday Tech Deals at Kiwi for Gmail

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Ready for Black Friday: Kiwi for Gmail Offers 50% Off All Plans Now Through November 27th!

Kiwi for Gmail, the top-rated desktop app for Gmail and Google Workspace, is offering early access to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, now through November 27th, 2023.

Kiwi for Gmail is the perfect desktop application for Gmail and Google Workspace users, allowing them to enjoy a complete desktop office suite experience on their Mac or Windows devices. With Kiwi, users can take the time and complexity out of navigating Google Workspace, and enjoy a beautiful and user friendly interface that is customized to their individual needs. Kiwi is consistently being named the #1 Gmail app, and once you try it, you'll see why.

Kiwi for Gmail is offering 50% off all three plans, Starter, Pro and Power Pro. With these plans, users can enjoy features such as a Focus-Filtered Inbox, Zen Switch & Critical Notifications, At-A-Glance Widget, and access to popular tools and extensions. Plus, Kiwi for Gmail will be launching Google Meet Functionality next week, so users can lock in discounted rates before prices increase.

“Kiwi for Gmail is the perfect desktop application for Gmail and Google Workspace users,” said CEO and Founder, Eric Shashoua. “We are excited to offer our customers early access to our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, so they can take advantage of our discounted rates before prices increase.”

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to get the most out of your Gmail and Google Workspace experience. Get 50% off all three plans now through November 27th with Kiwi for Gmail.

Use CODE: BFCM23 at checkout for 50% off!