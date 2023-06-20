Kiwi For Gmail Launches Highly Anticipated 4.0, Transforms Gmail and Workspace into an Entire Desktop Office Suite

Kiwi for Gmail Launching 4.0

Announcing a complete app rebuild for a faster and more efficient user experience, plus custom colors, dark mode, and more

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiwi for Gmail 4.0 Launches with Highly Anticipated Features

Kiwi for Gmail, the top-rated desktop app for Mac and Windows, has announced the launch of their highly anticipated version 4.0. This version introduces several new features and updates that will further improve user experience for both Mac and PC users.

Kiwi for Gmail takes Google Workspace and Gmail out of the browser and transforms it into a single desktop application. It allows users to manage up to nine Google Workspace and Gmail accounts in one easy-to-use interface, transforming Gmail and Google Workspace into an entire desktop office suite. Think Microsoft Office meets Google Workspace - the best of both worlds.

The new version 4.0 includes custom colors for increased account fidelity, dark mode, tabbed workspaces, and Google Meet functionality – all designed to make users’ lives easier while giving them more control over their digital workspace.

The most impressive benefit of this new versioning is an entirely rebuilt app foundation - making for a smaller footprint, less strain on your machine than operating in Chrome or a browser, and a faster and more efficient user experience.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest version," said CEO & Founder Eric Shashoua. "Kiwi 4.0 has been designed with our users in mind – we wanted to provide them with more features that give them greater control over their digital workspace."

Kiwi is available in three paid subscription tiers: Standard, Premium, and Elite – as well as team subscriptions for ten or more people. Subscribers will be able to access all the new features included in this version as part of their existing subscription package at no additional cost.

"We understand how important it is for our customers to stay connected and productive," added Shashoua. "With Kiwi 4.0 we are aiming to provide them with an even better way to stay organized and productive at home or in the office."

For more information about Kiwi for Gmail or its new version 4.0, please visit www.kiwiforgmail.com/kiwi-for-gmail-4