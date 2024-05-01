Bangor Educator Honored with State English Teacher Award

(Pictured L to R: Jennifer Babcock, John Bapst Memorial High School, 2024 Claudette & John Brassil Distinguished Educator Award Winner, with Claudette Brassil, retired educator and one of the inspirations for this award.)

The Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA) awarded its 6th annual Claudette & John Brassil Distinguished Educator Award to Jennifer Babcock, a 25-year educator at John Bapst who currently teaches American Literature and Composition, British Literature and Composition, AP Literature and Composition, and Creative Writing.

The Claudette & John Brassil Award is administered by the Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA) and recognizes exceptional English language arts and literacy teachers who have demonstrated excellence in teaching, contributed to the profession and are committed to the community.

The finalists for the Claudette and John Brassil Distinguished Educator Award for 2024 included Emily Rumble from Marshwood High School, Jake Joy from Lewiston Middle School, Angela Gilbert from Bruce Whittier Middle School, and Jennifer Babcock from John Bapst Memorial High School.

From left to right: finalist Jake Joy from Lewiston Middle School, finalist Angela Gilbert from Bruce Whittier Middle School, finalist Emily Rumble from Marshwood High School, winner Jennifer Babcock, award namesake Claudette Brassil, and MCELA Secretary and award committee head Bre Allard.

Babcock is the English Department Head and mentors new teachers. In addition, she has been a supervising teacher for student teachers from Husson and the University of Maine since 2011. Babcock has been involved in the school community by leading student tours in the United States and abroad, advising the school prom, choreographing the spring musical, serving as a varsity cheerleading coach, and advising the National Honor Society. Babcock is also the State Officer Advisor for the Maine National Honor Society and has been a judge for the Maine Principal’s Association state cheerleading competition.

“Jen’s commitment to her students, her passion for her craft, and her energy are unparalleled…Every student in Jen’s class knows that she cares about them,” said David Armistead, Head of School at John Bapst and Babcokc’s nominator. “They love her and they consistently rise to the high bar she sets for them. She knows her students are capable of great work and she lovingly keeps them growing from the first day to the last, every year.”

Babcock was honored at the Maine Council for English Language Arts state conference in Portland on March 29, 2024, where 350 ELA educators convened to ignite joy in learning.

The Claudette & John Brassil was created in honor of the contributions of two long-time educators who have inspired students and mentored teachers for over eighty combined years in Maine public schools.

In the past, this distinguished educator award has been given to English Language Arts educators Anthony Scott (2023) from Maine School of Science & Mathematics, Audrey Ennamorati (2022) from Medomak Valley High School, Margaret Adams (2022) from Kingsfield Elementary School, Patti Forster (2020) from Camden Hills Regional High School, Stephanie Hendrix (2019) from Bangor High School, and Johnna Stanton (2018) from Morse High school.

The Maine Council for English Language Arts accepts nominations for this award during the fall of each school year for their March in-person conference recognition. Nominees should be full-time English language arts or literacy teachers of students in grades 6-12 and have taught for at least five years in public or independent schools in Maine. Nominees do not have to be a Maine Council for English Language Arts member. ELA educators who demonstrate the same qualities as the Brassils themselves: a commitment to student-centered learning, the inspiration of all students, leadership at school, district, state, and/or national levels, development, and sharing of effective practices, and involvement in the community and school beyond the classroom. More information on nominations is available here.