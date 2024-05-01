Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Delaware
Rehoboth Enterprise Sales Executive Invests In Award-Winning Franchise
Expanding Payroll Vault into southern Delaware means we’re continuing to grow a strong franchise brand that connects local businesses to a top payroll provider.”REHOBOTH, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payroll Vault, the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has expanded in southern Delaware, signing an enterprise sales executive as its newest franchisee.
— Joshua Kovacs, CEO at Oakscale
Entrepreneur Justin Russell, a longtime resident of Delaware living in Rehoboth Beach, brings the franchise’s unparalleled expertise and technology to support the business community in southern Delaware. Franchise Business Review recently recognized Payroll Vault with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation and culture.
“After a successful career thus far, this past year I decided to explore opportunities to build a business that is focused on providing businesses and the communities of southern Delaware with local and personalized services,” said Russell, who has extensive experience at Oracle, Johnson & Johnson and Dell EMC. “I had spent six months exploring the opportunities. While there are many great franchise opportunities out there, I was SOLD on Payroll Vault from the moment I met with CEO Sean Manning.”
After working as an accountant with his father, Manning realized that the payroll service industry was under-serving small business owners, so he worked to create systems to streamline the process and exceed the client’s expectations. In 2008, he founded Payroll Vault, which is a national leader within the independent payroll service provider industry.
“Sean saw an opportunity to revolutionize the payroll service industry for small businesses, and his vision has set a new standard in independent payroll services,” said Joshua Kovacs, who is chief executive officer of Oakscale Franchise Development, which manages the Payroll Vault brand. “Expanding Payroll Vault into southern Delaware means we’re continuing to grow a strong franchise brand that connects local businesses to a top payroll provider.”
Russell said Payroll Vault’s core values also convinced him to make the investment.
“One of the highest values Payroll Vault holds is integrity,” Russell said. “We are more than just payroll processors–we advise clients on many business issues outside of payroll, connecting them with business leaders and other resources to advance their business. What sets Payroll Vault apart from our competition is the added value we provide with a higher dedication to service.”
Russell added that Payroll Vault is ideal for small- and medium-sized businesses because of the 1) one-on-one relationship offered with a dedicated payroll specialist, 2) the customized payroll service packages and 3) the flexible options that can be expanded to meet the needs of larger clients.
“I am looking forward to meeting our local business owners and showing how I can help them simplify their Payroll and Human Capital Management needs,” Russell said.
Adding to the reasons for becoming a Payroll Vault franchisee is the incredible support corporate provides to its franchise partners, according to Russell.
“The support I receive as a new franchisee is not just comprehensive, it’s award winning.”
This includes custom systems to help new franchisees provide best-in-class service and simplify on-boarding of customers; marketing programs and content focused on benefiting their local communities; direct support from Payroll Vault’s Sales Director and Chief Marketing Officer; and support from fellow franchisees, among others.
“I can’t wait to launch my business, and am excited about joining a brand which gives you the tools to succeed and truly treats you like a family member,” exclaimed Russell.
If you are a business owner interested in learning more about Payroll Vault’s competitive offerings for small-medium sized businesses, you can reach Justin via email at: Justin.Russell@payrollvault.com.
####
About Payroll Vault
Payroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.
Kenneth Hitchner
Metric Collective
+1 732-754-3751
Ken@MetricCollective.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn