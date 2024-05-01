InventionHome® Product Developers Create Portable Tent that Utilizes Solar Panels to Generate Usable Electricity
Bruce and Phillip Baum of Norwalk, CA are the creators of the Smart Sight, a portable tent constructed using solar panels that absorb energy and convert it into usable electricity. Each tent features solar panels on the roof and sides that deliver power to an electrical outlet. Users can set up the tent in any location and obtain usable power. The tent device is comprised of a portable job site pop up tent measuring approximately 10-feet by 10-feet. The tent will be solar powered with 120-volt accessible electrical outlets. Solar panels can be present on the roof and expanded down both sides of the system.
The solar panels enable users to operate tools, boil water, and perform numerous other functions related to having electricity. The tent is portable and can be easily compacted for storage and transportation, allowing it to be set up at any desired outdoor environment and obtain fully usable electricity.
The market for portable electrical power stations, also known as portable power generators or power banks, has experienced significant growth in recent years. People who frequently hike or camp, those who work on construction sites, and numerous other individuals working or traveling outdoors need access to electricity for several reasons such as, but not limited to, operating power tools, boiling water, illuminating an outdoor area, and much more. Consumers and businesses are also investing in portable power stations as part of their emergency preparedness plans, providing backup power during power outages caused by natural disasters or other emergencies.
With the rise of remote work and digital nomadism, individuals and professionals need reliable power sources for laptops, smartphones, and other electronic devices while working or traveling in areas without access to conventional power outlets. Technological advancements, such as improvements in battery technologies (e.g., lithium-ion batteries) and energy management systems like solar power, have led to more efficient and compact portable power stations with higher capacities and faster charging capabilities. Harvesting solar energy and facilitating its application through electrical outlets is one of the versatile and innovative features of the Smart Sight that would make it an asset to any current product lines. The eco- and travel-friendly system maximizes power generation for anyone who needs access to electricity while outdoors.
Bruce and Phillip filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Smart Sight product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Smart Sight can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
