Top 10 Finalists Selected For Al Johnson Performing Songwriter Contest At Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival
Storytelling songwriters will compete in live finals on Saturday, May 18 on the Singer Songwriter Stage in the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts.RICHARDSON, TX, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Top 10 Finalists for the 2024 Al Johnson Performing Songwriter Contest have been selected to compete live at Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival. Hundreds of entries were received from storytelling songwriters across the country and a panel of judges narrowed it down to the following finalists:
Gloria Anderson - Luling, Texas
Bud Bierhaus – Katy, Texas
Mary Broussard – Lafayette, Louisiana
Katrina Cain – Austin, Texas
Steve Jackson – Irving, Texas
Sarah King – Ripton, Vermont
Mike T. Lewis – Nashville, Tennessee
Zach Maberry – Tyler, Texas
Aryn Michelle – Irving, Texas
Rene Moffatt – Denver, Colorado
The award-winning Al Johnson Performing Songwriter Contest has for more than 20 years encouraged the growth of the art of independent performing songwriters. The Top 10 Finalists compete for the prize packages that include $1,000 1st Place, $500 2nd Place, $500 People’s Choice Award, one-year premium Broadjam membership, and invitation to play a set on the CityLine Stage on Sunday, May 19. Live finals are scheduled to be held on May 18 on the Singer Songwriter Stage in the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts.
“Many people can write a song; however, it is a truly brave person who will expose themselves by putting their song down on paper, then stand in front of the world and sing it for all to hear.” said Al Johnson, founder of the program, a longtime supporter of the song writing community, and the Wildflower! contest is named and continued in his memory.
On Friday, May 17 is the Wildflower! Songwriting Workshop led by the legendary Terri Hendrix and Lloyd Maines. Hendrix is a pioneering independent songwriter that was recently recognized by Acoustic Guitar Magazine as one of Texas’ 20 essential contemporary singer-songwriters. A Grammy-winning producer and musician, the Lubbock-born Maines has toured and recorded with Joe Ely, Pat Green, The Chicks’, Roger Creager, Jerry Jeff Walker and numerous artists in the past 40 years.
The workshop consists of tips on how to kickstart songwriting creativity, finding the right key for your voice, pre-show warm-up suggestions, stage banter, keeping songs interesting from start to finish, and more. Participants must be at least 17 years old and $50 registration includes lunch and a general admission ticket to Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Courtyard Dallas Richardson at Spring Valley.
Headliners for the Methodist Richardson Medical Center Stage, Texans Credit Union Stage, and Charles W. Eisemann Center include groovy bands such as Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Randy Rogers Band, AWOLNATION, GROUPLOVE, KC & The Sunshine Band, Saint Motel, The Struts, and Sister Sledge. The wild three-day weekend offers fans more than 100 bands on six stages within Galatyn Park Urban Center.
The Patterson & Associates Performance Row is located in front of the Eisemann Center and will showcase Mariachi Arraigo de America, Bolly Rhythms Dance Academy, Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble and the wonder of Sway’s Bloom!
In the heart of the festival grounds is the Prosperity Bank Marketplace for shopping accessories, art, clothing, jewelry, and décor. Grab a bite to eat from the Ovation at Galatyn Park Food Court that offers shaded seating and favorite festival treats.
Discounted ticket pricing valid through April 30 is $65 for the three-day pass, $30 for general admission one-day on Friday or Saturday, and $15 for Sunday. Richardson residents may purchase up to eight tickets for $15 online. Kids age 12 and under receive free admission.
The festival hours are:
o Friday, May 17, 6 p.m.-midnight
o Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m.-midnight
o Sunday, May 19, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Complimentary parking is available within the nearby surrounding area. Festivalgoers are encouraged to take advantage of the DART Red Line light rail, which stops at the Galatyn Park Station, located immediately adjacent to the west side of the festival grounds.
About Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival
Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival began in 1993 and is produced by the City of Richardson Parks & Recreation Department. Follow Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival on social media with the official hashtags #WAMFEST24 #RichardsonRocks or visit www.wildflowerfestival.com for more information.
Dianna Lawrence
City of Richardson
+1 972-744-4583
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram