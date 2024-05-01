Submit Release
In May, Senior News is ‘Finding Creative Fitness’

Good lord… “creative fitness”…

These days, a walk in nature, some time in the Sun, and the Konocti Harbor Resort/Fitness Center is re-opening, again, so maybe someplace to actually use a pool in Lake County!

If you are over 70, and fit enough to be fit, I hope you still have the urge to control your diet, a living partner and a healthy family, and yesterday I read that kissing your partner for six seconds generates enough Oxytocin to extend your life!

So, a little bit of hormones go a long way, and some folks find that floor exercises, daily walking, and home maintenance will increase your state of health…

Artistic endeavors focus the mind, and crafting is the new replacement for smoking and drinking…

As we watch our many Senior Neighbors die off, but still feel like teenagers in our minds, the ultimate reward may be still feeling sexy enough to generate some neurotransmitters, like Dopamine, Epinephrine, Endorphins and yes, Oxytocin!

So, when the young people ask: “do Seniors still have sex?” I reply “of course they do”, and smile… Some young people realize that elders are pretty foxy still, and when you catch them looking, give a wink…

Have some style, watch what you wear, and don’t be amazed when you see that some old people don’t really look like old people, and being an elder isn’t an exercise for meek little Millennials who act like elders are invisible…

