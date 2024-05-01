InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Tool for Designing Efficient Environmental Layouts Without Stakes and Strings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelly W. of Brainerd, MN is the creator of The Dual Blade Parallel Garden Hoe, an easier and efficient system for laying out a garden without the need for stakes and strings. The tool helps create rows in the ground and soil that are evenly spaced to create gardens, flower beds, outdoor paths, and much more. Users can explore their creative side and implement aesthetically pleasing designs with ease and convenience—without needing stakes and strings, the entire process is much simpler and can be completed in much less time than traditional methods. “No stakes, no strings, no problems!”
The device is comprised of a set of two blades that slide over the head of a hoe and are attached with a pin to allow for a choice of two preset locations on each side of the handle. The hoe head attaches to a two-piece handle, constructed using a mild steel and a powder coat finish. The hoe head is approximately 36” across and the two-piece handle is 75” long when assembled. The preset blade locations are set at 33”, 27”, and 20”. Manufacturers may look at making hoe widths at 36”, 48”, and 60” to accommodate standard sidewalk forms and landscaper paver edging. The blades can be broken down for easy storage by being hung on the wall via a handle assembly.
The blades are designed to wiggle to eliminate shock traveling up the handle from unforeseen debris on the ground. The blades slide back and forth and side to side to allow for these imperfections in the soil. The blades also make it much easier to spot holes to accommodate growing tomatoes, peppers, and other vegetables. All types of layouts and designs can be created like laying out flower beds, evenly spacing plants, scribing along buildings to accommodate low voltage lighting, walkways, paths, and more. Patio layouts with curved paths can also be created via concrete forms.
Traditional tools like graph paper, pencils, and rulers are still used by gardeners and landscapers to sketch out garden layouts manually, coupled with the application of several different hand tools to create the environmental layout. More modern methods include utilizing garden design software and mobile apps to create a layout prior to digging through soil. While both methods are useful, they still take time and effort away from implementing the design in soil. Further, regardless of how the layout is created, stakes and strings are necessary for planning out the design.
The Dual Blade Parallel Garden Hoe is innovative and offers a much simpler, convenient, and time saving method of completing multiple layout tasks simultaneously. People can use the tool and obtain their desired aesthetically pleasing layout without any setup or additional tool requirements. Manufacturers looking to improve their product line with a versatile tool should look no further than The Dual Blade Parallel Garden Hoe.
Kelly was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his The Dual Blade Parallel Garden Hoe product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in The Dual Blade Parallel Garden Hoe can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
