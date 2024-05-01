U.S. Naval War College to Host 10th Women, Peace, and Security Symposium

With this year’s theme, “Advancing Gendered Security in a Complex World: Hard Power, Smart Power, Soft Power,” the symposium will focus on the impact of allyship across multiple instruments on national power.

NWC's 10th WPS Symposium will feature a variety of keynote remarks, panel discussions, and presentations delivered by prominent U.S. and international military and government leaders, scholars and other national security practitioners. Topics will include strengthening maritime security, cultivating allyship in defense and security sectors, WPS in an era of strategic competition, climate change and environmental security, leveraging WPS for force resiliency and readiness and gender perspectives in strategic planning.

The event will also present current and historical case studies from around the world which demonstrate how gender-inclusive peace and security efforts can lead to innovative and enduring solutions.

As a leader in professional military education, NWC follows U.S. Department of Defense and Department of the Navy alignment with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, empowering women’s meaningful participation in all phases of planning and operations to generate outcomes advancing state and human security.

NWC has been committed to integrating WPS subject matter into its curriculum and faculty research since 2011 when the first WPS U.S. National Action Plan was launched.

Registration for virtual attendance and participation in this year’s WPS Symposium can be completed here. For additional information about the event, please contact wps-womenpeaceandsecurity@usnwc.edu.

