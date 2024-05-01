PsA Action Month Launches Today
National Psoriasis Foundation honors all those impacted by psoriatic arthritis during PsA Action Month.ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each May the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) leads the charge to recognize and support all those impacted by psoriatic arthritis (PsA) during PsA Action Month. This year, there are several ways to join in to support all those living with PsA, which impacts about 1 in 3 of the more than 8 million people in the U.S. living with psoriasis.
PsA is a chronic inflammatory disease of the joints and the areas where tendons and ligaments connect to bone, which are called entheses. While the disease often appears between the ages of 30 and 50, it can impact anyone at any age, including children. For most, PsA starts after psoriasis develops, but for some people it does develop without the noticeable development of psoriasis. [1]
“This month we want everyone living with psoriasis to screen for PsA using this simple 5-question quiz,” says Leah M. Howard, J.D., the President and CEO of NPF. “And if you already live with PsA, we want to connect. We have a set of pain management focused resources for you, and we’d love to hear from you during our #ThisIsPsA social media campaign.”
SHOW YOUR SUPPORT
PsA can cause permanent disability and chronic pain and fatigue, and while there are effective treatment options available, diagnosing and treating this type of psoriasis is very challenging.
NPF is the leading nonprofit supporter of psoriatic disease research in the world, and during PsA Action Month, all gifts to NPF up to $50,000 will be matched for twice the impact.
PsA related research efforts funded by NPF lead to key discoveries and these insights pave the way for better treatment options. Progress toward a cure for PsA and psoriasis is made possible by generous donors.
MANAGING PAIN AND FATIGUE
Get a free PsA Action Month E-Kit with tips and information including:
- How to talk to with a health care provider about pain treatments
- Lifestyle tips for managing pain and fatigue
- Complementary and integrative medicine approaches
SHARE AND CONNECT
#ThisIsPsA
Each experience with PsA is unique, and person's story is a powerful tool that helps others navigate this challenging disease. Share a story or see the stories of others on Instagram with the hashtag #ThisIsPsA. Need a little prompt to get going?
- What has been the biggest surprise about life with PsA?
- What should others to know about the daily challenges of psoriatic arthritis?
- Tell us about getting through a tough time with psoriatic disease.
About the National Psoriasis Foundation
Serving the community of people impacted by psoriatic disease for more than 55 years with patient support, advocacy, research, and education, the National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.
