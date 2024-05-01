InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Software that Allows People to Share TV Show and Movie Moments with Others
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lenora H. of Forest Hill, TX is the creator of TV Sharing, a software application or subscription service that enables users to share content with friends and family from their television. A remote control can be used to clip scenes, send screenshots, and for other functions, allowing users to share their favorite content with others in real time. The system can be in the form of a software application or plug-in device that allows a user to send movies, TV shows, commercials, screenshots, etc. from the first TV to second TV.
There can be an HDMI or USB connection that allows users to plug in the device. Clips, screenshots, and other media can be sent wirelessly to two connected televisions to share content. People can share concepts within their favorite shows and movies in real time while also having the opportunity to store screenshots, clips, and more for future viewing.
Through the rise of streaming services, more people are consuming their favorite television shows and movies online. Furthermore, with the globalization of media consumption, there's a growing need for software that supports sharing content across different regions and languages, catering to diverse audiences. The integration of social media features into streaming platforms has led to increased interest in software that allows users to share what they're watching with friends and followers, enhancing the overall viewing experience.
Companies are constantly innovating to improve the user experience, with features like personalized recommendations, offline viewing options, and cross-platform compatibility, driving demand for software that enhances these functionalities. The TV Sharing app is versatile and innovative, offering several of these key features that would offer a significant enhancement over other apps currently in the market.
Lenora filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her TV Sharing product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in TV Sharing can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
