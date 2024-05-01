Temporary Closure Scheduled for S.D. Highway 26 East of Polo

For Immediate Release:

Friday, April 26, 2024

POLO, S.D. – On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, pipe replacement work is scheduled to begin one-mile east of the S.D. Highway 45/S.D. Highway 26 south junction east of Polo. The project will result in a temporary closure of Highway 26 at this location beginning at 7 a.m. CT.

Work is anticipated to be complete, and the roadway reopened, by end of day on Friday, May 10, 2024. During the closure, motorists should be prepared to use an alternate route.

This pipe work is part of a 14-mile asphalt resurfacing project on Highway 26. The prime contractor for this $3.9 million project is Asphalt Paving & Materials Company of Huron, SD. The overall anticipated completion of the project is July 2024.

