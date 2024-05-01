Edmund Optics and Quartus Engineering Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Optical Engineering

Edmund Optics and Quartus Engineering announce a new strategic partnership.

Our combined optical expertise and experiences are a natural complement, and we are excited to collaborate on groundbreaking solutions that benefit our clients and have positive impacts on society.” — John Williams, CEO of Quartus Engineering

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edmund Optics, a global manufacturer and solutions provider of optical technology, and Quartus Engineering, a leading provider of engineering services and product development as a service (PDaaS), announce a new strategic partnership to offer highly integrated and complex precision opto-mechanical solutions to advance their customer’s technologies and to accelerate their time to market.

Through this partnership, Edmund and Quartus will leverage their extensive engineering and manufacturing capabilities to collaborate on the development of cutting-edge, customer driven opto-mechanical designs and systems and also develop new optically empowered products for advanced applications. This collaboration will focus on the advancement of mission critical solutions in applications needing high-precision lenses, optical sensors, and vision enabled automation products. The combined efforts are expected to result in highly integrated solutions that deliver superior optical performance, proven reliability, and manufactured with the speed and scale needed by customers in sectors ranging from industrial inspection and aerospace to consumer electronics.

"We are thrilled to partner with Quartus Engineering," said Samuel Sadoulet, CEO of Edmund Optics "Their outstanding track record in engineering design and product development makes them the ideal partner to help us push the boundaries of what's possible in optics. Together, we will set a new standard for innovation and quality in the industry."

John Williams, CEO of Quartus Engineering, commented, "Our partnership with Edmund Optics is a testament to our commitment to building highly collaborative teams of lifelong learners and teachers. Our combined optical expertise and experiences are a natural complement, and we are excited to collaborate on groundbreaking solutions that benefit our clients and have positive impacts on society."

The partnership will also focus on collaborative research and development efforts to solve complex optical challenges and to create intellectual property that will lead to new products. In addition, both companies plan to explore joint marketing initiatives to promote their combined service offerings.

Edmund Optics and Quartus Engineering look forward to a fruitful partnership that drives innovation, enhances customer offerings, and delivers on the promise of the next generation of optics.

For more information about Edmund Optics and Quartus Engineering or their partnership, please contact:

Edmund Optics Contact:

Scott Bass

Global Marketing and Corporate Communications

Edmund Optics®, Inc.

Phone: 1-800-363-1992

Email: sbass@edmundoptics.com

Website: www.edmundoptics.com

Quartus Engineering Contact:

Alexander Cheff Halterman

Director of Technical Program Development

Quartus Engineering

Phone: (858) 875-6000

Email: alex.halterman@quartus.com

Website: www.quartus.com

About Edmund Optics

Edmund Optics is a leading, global provider of optical technology solutions that has served markets ranging from life sciences, to industrial inspection, to materials processing since 1942. The company services customers through two distinct offerings: a marketplace that serves as a one-stop shop for the best brands and products in optics and photonics; and custom and volume manufacturing of precision optical and imaging components and systems. In-house application expertise, design, and research and development collaborate to discover creative solutions to customers’ optical challenges. The company employs 1,250+ employees across 18 global locations and continues to expand. Customers can learn more, speak to an engineer, or purchase items through our website at www.edmundoptics.com.

About Quartus Engineering

Quartus Engineering provides comprehensive engineering services, including product development, design, analysis and testing. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and customer satisfaction, Quartus Engineering is dedicated to solving the world’s most complex engineering problems, pushing the boundaries of what is possible. The company employs 170+ employees across 3 locations in the United States and continues to expand. Clients can learn more or get in touch with our engineering team through our website at www.quartus.com.