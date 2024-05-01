DCEO Celebrates Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today launched its Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month celebrations. Throughout the month of May, DCEO will be spotlighting AAPI-owned businesses, hosting a series of business resource events and elevating community events. Additional information about resources and events can be found on DCEO's - The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today launched its Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month celebrations. Throughout the month of May, DCEO will be spotlighting AAPI-owned businesses, hosting a series of business resource events and elevating community events. Additional information about resources and events can be found on DCEO's AAPI Heritage Month landing page





"As we celebrate AAPI Heritage Month in Illinois, my administration is working to ensure that AAPI businesses have the financial resources they need to thrive this month and year-round," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Join DCEO's upcoming virtual events to learn how AAPI businesses can access federal, state, local, and private programs to seek capital."





"Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the invaluable contributions and cultural richness that the AAPI community brings to Illinois," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "This month and every month, we stand in solidarity with our AAPI neighbors, friends, and colleagues, recognizing their achievements and supporting their ongoing efforts to build a more inclusive and prosperous future for all."





This AAPI Heritage Month, DCEO is honoring the AAPI community and the over 23,000 AAPI-owned businesses and more than 87,000 AAPI-solopreneurs across Illinois. Through the Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE), DCEO works to create an inclusive business environment for communities that have faced systemic challenges to growth. OMEE hosts dozens of events and provides year-round support to minority-owned businesses, including connection with grants, technical assistance, and incentives to bolster entrepreneurs and minority-owned enterprises through significant investments in equity-based programs, outreach and funding opportunities.





"This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, DCEO is proud to uplift our state's AAPI-owned businesses and entrepreneurs," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "DCEO is committed to investing in and providing essential resources to AAPI business owners across Illinois to create an inclusive business ecosystem, throughout the month of May and beyond."





DCEO AAPI Heritage Month Events:

DCEO's Offices of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE) and Regional Economic Development (RED), alongside community and civic groups curated the following virtual events featuring business resources, highlighting the AAPI community's resilience, and recognizing AAPI businesses and their contributions to Illinois. Participants can learn more and register for events on the DCEO website





Online with OMEE - Overview of Financial Capital Resources

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

The Office of Minority Economic Empowerment (OMEE) Business Development Managers will host an online conversation for entrepreneurs and business owners looking for funding especially those in traditionally underrepresented and marginalized communities. Team OMEE will provide you with the latest updates on financial resources from federal, state, local and private programs, and answer questions you may have related to the topics discussed.









Advancing the AAPI Community Through Innovation - AI for Small Business

Monday, May 20, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

In celebration of AAPI Heritage Month, join in OMEE and the Illinois Small Business Development Center, for an enlightening conversation about the intersection of AI and small businesses. Discover how AI technologies can empower your small business to thrive in today's digital landscape.