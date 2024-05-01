Submit Release
2024 DOWNTOWN ROCKS FREE CONCERT SERIES RETURNS TO FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE WITH STACKED LINEUP

Fans can catch free performances by Sublime with Rome, Seether, Boys Like Girls and more under the iconic Viva Vision canopy.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is ready to rock the heart of the city once again with the return of its legendary, free concert series, Downtown Rocks.

Beginning Memorial Day Weekend, the concert series will kick off its slate of epic free concerts with a highly anticipated performance by renowned rock band, Seether, on Saturday, May 25. The concert series will continue throughout the fall with performances by iconic artists across various genres including Boys Like Girls, Chris Janson, Sublime with Rome and more.

“We are excited to announce this year’s lineup for the #1 free concert series in America,” said Fremont Street Experience President & CEO Andrew Simon. “The Fremont Street Experience provides a legendary backdrop and is the only place you will experience live concerts of this caliber for free.”

Downtown Rocks will kick off Memorial Day weekend and will continue throughout the fall. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to future announcements with additional dates and performances to be announced.

2024 Downtown Rocks Free Concert Series Lineup

Sunday, May 25: Seether
Saturday, June 8: Hoobastank with Soul Asylum
Saturday, June 29: Boys Like Girls
Saturday, July 6: Chris Janson
Saturday, July 20: Sebastian Bach
Saturday, August 31: Common Kings
Saturday, Sept. 7: Joe Nichols
Saturday, Sept. 21: Sublime with Rome
Saturday, Oct. 5: To Be Announced
Saturday, Oct. 26: To Be Announced

More information about Fremont Street Experience and the Downtown Rocks free concert series can be found here.


About Fremont Street Experience
Fremont Street Experience, a six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is an open-air promenade of gaming, dining, entertainment, and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers free live entertainment on three stages 365 days per year and features Viva Vision, the world’s largest linear video screen – 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall. In partnership with the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, the $32 million renovation to the iconic Viva Vision screen illuminates downtown Las Vegas with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 Nits, making it seven-times brighter than the existing canopy with four-times the resolution allowing the screen to be seen 24 hours a day for the first time in its existence. The one-of-a-kind venue is also home to SlotZilla, a unique zipline attraction featuring an 850-foot Zipline and 1,750-foot Zoomline, taking riders from a 12-story slot-machine-themed platform to fly under the iconic Viva Vision canopy. With direct pedestrian access to eight of Fremont Street’s world-renowned casino hotels, more than 70 restaurants and specialty retail kiosks, Fremont Street Experience attracts more than 24 million annual visitors. For more information about Fremont Street Experience, please visit www.vegasexperience.com.

“Like” Fremont Street Experience on Facebook: facebook.com/FSE89101
“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FSELV) on Twitter: twitter.com/FSELV
“Follow” Fremont Street Experience (@FremontStreet) on Instagram: Instagram.com/fremontstreet

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Kirvin Doak Communications
fsepr@kirvindoak.com

Terri Maruca
Kirvin Doak Communications
+1 702-371-6962
email us here

