Debut Author Launches Chilling Horror Novel That is Part Love Story and Part Crime Thriller

KILLER MOTHER by Sophia Perkins
It was my mother’s sick secret. The regret I have in not informing the police has grown stronger and stronger over time. It has grown into a burning hatred for my mother.”UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte Hansen is a mother who lives and loves – to kill, that is.
She is the driving force behind the soon-to-be-released debut novel by Sophia Perkins entitled KILLER MOTHER, a chilling, blood-curdling, twisted tale that could be characterized as both a love story and a crime story.
Yes, Charlotte Hansen is a killer – and she has a secret: She killed her husband.
Her daughter Zöe also has a story to tell... and it isn't pretty.
“I had to keep this all to myself,” Zoe says. “It was my mother’s sick secret. The regret I have in not informing the police has grown stronger and stronger over time. It has grown into a burning hatred for my mother.”
KILLER MOTHER is written from two perspectives, and the narration alternates between mother and daughter. It is a novel in the horror genre, with heavy elements of romance, mystery, and thriller subgenres. Genre-bending by nature, KILLER MOTHER also offers a unique, first-hand account on spirituality, as well as detailed information on how abuse and trauma can affect an innocent human being.
The book raises some provocative questions:
• Is there an afterlife, and do our souls transcend time and reality?
• How does one define human character as it relates to good and evil? Are people inherently good? Do they deserve second chances?
• How does the past shape the present and the future?
KILLER MOTHER will be out this summer and is available for pre-order on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
At the age of 27, Sophia Perkins is a first-time author. KILLER MOTHER is her first published work. She lives in Texas, where she works as an EMT. In her free time, she enjoys painting abstract and landscape pictures. Her two favorite people are her husband and mother. She has a great appreciation for art, nature, animals, and rock music. Introspective and a deep thinker by nature, she has a great love of learning. She is also working diligently and persistently on her sequel to KILLER MOTHER, which is titled KILLER FAMILY- Competing to Kill. Learn more at https://www.theofficialkillermother.com.
