The Residences at Quarry Walk Wins CREW CT's Blue Ribbon Award for Best Multifamily Project
We are honored to receive the Blue Ribbon Award for Best Multifamily, CREW CT. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating exceptional properties, enhancing the communities we serve.”OXFORD, CT, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haynes Development, a leading Connecticut real estate development company, is proud to announce their property, The Residences at Quarry Walk, has been awarded the prestigious Blue Ribbon Award for Best Multifamily by CREW CT (Commercial Real Estate Women of Connecticut).
— said Tom Haynes, President and Owner of Haynes Development
The Blue Ribbon Award is CREW CT's premier event which celebrates the accomplishments of commercial real estate building, design, and development in the state. This year, the award program recognized the outstanding work of Haynes Development in creating The Residences at Quarry Walk, a luxury property that offers a unique living experience.
This is the first time Haynes Development has submitted for the award, and the team is thrilled to have won in the highly competitive category of Best Multifamily. The Residences at Quarry Walk stood out for its exceptional design, quality construction, and attention to detail, making it the top choice for the judges.
The Residences at Quarry Walk offers a mix of one and two bedroom apartments with modern amenities, including a Rooftop Terrace, Clubhouse with outdoor grilling stations, a premium fitness center, Bark Park, bocce courts and access to all Quarry Walk has to offer, within steps. The property is located at Quarry Walk, a “live, work, dine, play and healthcare community” in the heart of Connecticut. Along with scenic valley views, residents have access to events on Center Rock Green at Quarry Walk and a walking trail, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a vibrant and upscale lifestyle.
Haynes Development's win at the Blue Ribbon Awards is a testament to the team’s dedication to excellence in real estate development. The company continues to set the bar high for multifamily properties in Connecticut, receiving multiple awards, and The Residences at Quarry Walk is a shining example of their commitment to quality and innovation.
