Haynes Development Breaks Ground on Connecticut Health and Wellness Center
Haynes Development celebrates groundbreaking of Connecticut Health and Wellness Center with primary tenant, Bhcare - Shoreline facility.
Haynes Development Owner Tom Haynes and Bhcare CEO Roberta J. Cook Celebrating Groundbreaking of Connecticut Health and Wellness Center
BHcare’s new Shoreline facility is key component of project
The work BHcare does in helping the community is in line with Haynes’ philosophy of Making People’s Lives Better and The World a Better Place.”NORTH BRANFORD, CT, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haynes Development is pleased to break ground on their latest project, the Connecticut Health and Wellness Center. Featuring two buildings of dedicated medical space, the 48,000 square foot Center will be a critical addition to the Shoreline with the specific purpose of supporting the community’s health and wellness needs.
The primary tenant, BHcare, provides comprehensive behavioral health, prevention and domestic violence services that improve the lives and health of the individuals, families, and communities it serves. BHcare is taking 36,000 square feet of the available 48,000 square feet.
A recent groundbreaking ceremony included Roberta J. Cook, President/CEO BHcare, DMHAS Commissioner, Nancy Navaretta, House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora, State Senator Christine Cohen, Mayor of North Branford Jeffrey MacMillen, Michael Gulish, Chair, BHcare Board of Directors, DMHAS Commissioner Nancy Navaretta and Tom Haynes, President / CEO Haynes Development.
Roberta J. Cook, President / CEO, BHcare, noted: “As we break ground for our new Shoreline location, we are not only constructing a new facility; we are building hope, healing, and a brighter future for countless individuals who will benefit from the services offered here.”
“The work that BHcare does in helping the community is in line with Haynes’ philosophy of Making People’s Lives Better and The World a Better Place”, said Tom Haynes, owner of Haynes Development. "We have a long and lasting relationship with BHcare and literally started our agreement on a handshake."
With construction kicking off, the Connecticut Health and Wellness Center will see occupancy in June, 2024. Haynes Development is excited to support the great work BHcare does alongside other health and wellness service providers who are operating in the Shoreline area.
