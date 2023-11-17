Haynes Development Receives Connecticut Home Building Industry Award
The Residences at Quarry Walk wins Best Rental Community with inaugural entry
Our mission is to make people’s lives better and the world a better place. The Residences at Quarry Walk is our first open market high density community and has lived up to that in every way possible.”OXFORD, CT, USA, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haynes Development is excited to be the recipient of the Home Building Industry (HOBI) Award, presented by The Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Connecticut. The company’s development, The Residences at Quarry Walk, took home the award for Best Rental Community 2023, with 2023 being the first year Haynes Development entered the competition.
— Tom Haynes, Owner, Haynes Development
This was the 29th Annual HOBI Awards, and it is the largest Builder Awards program in the country. The HOBI Awards recognizes excellence in custom, spec and remodeled homes, communities, production housing, sales and marketing and interior design/ home staging.
“This is a very meaningful award for us. Our company’s mission is to “Make People’s Lives Better and The World a Better Place” and The Residences at Quarry Walk is our first open market “high density” community - and it has lived up to that in every way possible” said Thomas Haynes, owner of Haynes Development whose company is headquartered in Oxford.
Haynes Development has several future projects that will have a large emphasis on meeting the housing needs throughout Connecticut. With this HOBI Award demonstrating project quality, the Haynes Development team will continue to deliver the very best rental communities throughout the State of Connecticut in the coming years.
“Quarry Walk Oxford has provided our company a proof of concept that is unique here in Connecticut,” said, Kathy Ekstrom, Development Manager for Haynes Development. “We have created a micro-community with a true live, work, play, dine, healthcare community. The Residences at Quarry Walk is one vital component to the ecosystem that has been created”.
Amongst other future developments, Haynes Development is working on a Transit Oriented Development (TOD) on the over 200 acres the company owns in the Towns of Seymour and Beacon Falls. Referred to as “SBF TOD” this development project will run along the Naugatuck River and the Metro North Waterbury Line and may very well be the single largest development project in Connecticut over the next decade.
