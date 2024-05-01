Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund 2024 Awardees Announced
More than $350,000 in grants awarded to 111 Farmer Veterans across 32 statesWACO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) announced today over $350,000 in awards and equipment to Veterans across the country through the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund. The Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund provides direct assistance to Veterans involved in agriculture by awarding them equipment and small grants in the amount of $1,000 to $5,000 to purchase items identified to make the largest impact in moving forward in their farm or agriculture business.
One hundred-eleven Farmer Veterans representing 32 states and all branches of service (with the exception of Space Force) received notifications this week that they have been selected to receive an award to purchase things such as beekeeping equipment, fencing, livestock, tractor implements, walk-behind tractors, and other supplies.
Major funding for this year’s program was made possible by Kubota Tractor Corporation, Tractor Supply Company Foundation, Tractor Supply Company, AgWest Farm Credit, Safeway Foundation, Cabbage Hill Farm Foundation, California Farm Credit Alliance, Corteva, Vital Farms, Agrauxine, FVC Virginia Chapter, Walmart, and Timeless Fence. Additional funding and support were provided by individual donors.
Veterans who submitted an application to the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund also had the option to apply for Kubota’s Geared to Give program, which donates five pieces of equipment to FVC members each year. Recipients of this year’s Geared to Give awards will be announced later this month. The Geared to Give program has provided 46 pieces of equipment to FVC members since it was established in 2015.
Awardees of the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund were selected by third-party reviewers consisting of seasoned agriculture industry professionals and FVC’s many referral organizations. Applications were judged based on the strength of a Veteran’s business plan, personal investment in their business, vision, and goals, as well as a clear need for assistance. The application period for the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund opens once per year, in January, at which time Veterans have six weeks to submit their applications.
“The early years of growing a farm or ranch can seem formidable for many beginning farmers and ranchers. For 15 years FVC has been offering support to U.S. military Veterans and service members in their agriculture business endeavors with numerous programs and projects,” said FVC CEO Jeanette Lombardo. “Since 2011, the Fellowship Fund has recognized many applicants with an award to begin or scale their operations. The funds and the equipment purchased with it, while important, is only one form of recognition for their business plans. The continued mentorship and camaraderie of their fellow state chapter members in their undertaking means so much more. FVC is grateful for our many reviewers and funders, without their support this program would not be possible.”
To see the full list of awardees, visit the FVC website.
Since it was established in 2011, the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund has awarded over $5 million in small grants and equipment to over 1,200 veterans. Every year the program continues to grow and FVC is always looking for new partners to meet this demand. To learn more, please visit www.farmvetco.org/fvfellowship. To inquire about supporting the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund, please contact fellowship@farmvetco.org. For press purposes, please contact FVC Communications Specialist Ken Sury via ken@farmvetco.org.
About Farmer Veteran Coalition
Based in Waco, Texas, Farmer Veteran Coalition’s mission is to assist service members and Veterans transitioning out of military service into careers in the agriculture sector or assist them with starting their own farms or ranches. Established in 2009, FVC’s in-house programs include the Farmer Veteran Coalition Fellowship Fund small grant program, the nationally recognized Homegrown By Heroes label for Veteran-grown products, and national and regional conferences. As the nation’s largest nonprofit assisting veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces embark on careers in agriculture, FVC works to develop a new generation of farmers and food leaders. This is done through expanding viable employment and career opportunities with support and collaboration of the farming and military communities. For more information, visit www.farmvetco.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @FarmerVeteranCoalition and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@farmvetcoalition/videos.
