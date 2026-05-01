National Farmer Veteran Coalition Announces 2026 Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund Awardees

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) announced today over $464,000 in awards and equipment to Veterans across the country through the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund. The Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund provides direct assistance to Veterans involved in agriculture by awarding them equipment and small grants in the range of $1,000 to $5,000 to purchase items identified to make the largest impact in moving forward in their farm or agriculture business.One hundred twenty-two Farmer Veterans representing 43 states and the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard received notifications this week that they have been selected to receive an award to purchase items such as beekeeping equipment, fencing, livestock, tractor implements, walk-behind tractors, and other supplies.Major funding for this year’s program was made possible by Wounded Warrior Project, Kubota Tractor Corporation, Tractor Supply Foundation, Tractor Supply Company, Farm Credit Council, AgWest Farm Credit, California Farm Credit Alliance, U.S. Small Business Administration, Cabbage Hill Farm Foundation, Farmer Veteran Coalition of Virginia, Farmer Veteran Coalition of Ohio, and Farmer Veteran Coalition of Minnesota. Additional funding and support was provided by individual donors.Veterans who submitted an application to the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund also had the option to apply for Kubota’s Geared to Give program, which donates five pieces of equipment to FVC members each year. Recipients of this year’s Geared to Give awards will be announced at a later date. Since being established in 2015, the Geared to Give program has provided 56 pieces of equipment.Awardees of the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund were selected by third-party reviewers consisting of seasoned agriculture industry professionals and FVC’s many referral organizations. Applications were evaluated based on several criteria, including the strength of the Veteran’s business plan, personal investment in their operation, long-term vision and goals, community involvement, and demonstrated need for assistance. Applicants were also required to complete basic emergency preparedness questions. The application period for the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund opened on January 5th, at which time Veterans had until February 17th to submit their applications.“The Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund is about more than financial support, it’s about giving veterans the tools and opportunity to build something lasting,” said Jeanette Lombardo, Chief Executive Officer of the National Farmer Veteran Coalition. “In the 2026 funding cycle, we remain committed to supporting those who are stepping into agriculture, helping them grow strong businesses and strengthen their communities. We are deeply grateful to the funders who make this program possible and to our incredible team of reviewers, despite receiving more applications than ever before, their dedication ensured that every application was processed and results were delivered on time. We thank you."To see the full list of awardees, visit https://farmvetco.org/fvfellowship/2026-farmer-veteran-fellowship-fund-awardees/ Since being established in 2011, the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund has awarded over $6 million in small grants and equipment to over 1,400 Farmer Veterans. Every year the program continues to grow and FVC is always looking for new partners to meet this demand. To learn more, please visit www.farmvetco.org/fvfellowship . To inquire about supporting the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund, please contact Director of Donor Relations, Stewardship, and Grants, Abbie Earp via abbie@farmvetco.org. For media inquiries, please contact Public Relations and Media Manager Diego Loredo via diego@farmvetco.org.About the National Farmer Veteran CoalitionBased in Waco, Texas, the mission of the National Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) is to serve, empower, and connect military veterans and active-duty service members with the resources, education, training, and partnerships necessary to cultivate successful careers in agriculture.Established in 2009, some of FVC’s in-house programs include the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund small grant program, the nationally recognized Homegrown By Heroes label for Veteran-grown products, MarketMaker, H.I.V.E. (Holistic Impactful Veteran Engagement) Training Program, Fields4Valor Food Security Program, and the national stakeholders conference. For more information, visit www.farmvetco.org or follow FVC on Facebook and Instagram and on YouTube

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