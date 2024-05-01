State Police Employees Recognized For Outstanding Service; Trooper And Non-Commissioned Officer Of 2023 Announced

May 1, 2024

(TIMONIUM, MD) – Maryland Department of State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., on Tuesday presented awards for outstanding service and recognized employees of the year for the Department, including the announcement of the statewide Trooper, Non-Commissioned Officer, Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor, Emergency Dispatcher and Civilian Employee of the Year for 2023.

During a ceremony that recognized members of the Maryland Department of State Police for their outstanding service, Trooper Ethan Sigman was named Trooper of the Year. He is assigned to the Golden Ring Barrack. Corporal Charles Tittle, of the Criminal Enforcement Division, was named Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. The 2023 Emergency Dispatcher of the Year was awarded to Diane Rosenthal of the Hagerstown Barrack. Angela Keyser, also of the Hagerstown Barrack, was honored as the Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor of the Year. Joyce Fields, who is assigned to the Medical Services Unit, was recognized as the 2023 Maryland State Police Civilian of the Year.

The annual Maryland State Police Awards Ceremony was held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds and was attended by families, friends, and co-workers of award recipients. Awards were also presented for incidents involving troopers and employees who went above and beyond the call of duty while serving and protecting the people of Maryland.

Trooper Ethan Sigman, 2023 Trooper of the Year

Trooper Sigman is a three-year veteran and a graduate of the 152nd Academy Class.

While assigned to the Golden Ring Barrack, Trooper Sigman consistently excelled in investigative and road patrol responsibilities. In 2023, Trooper Sigman led the Department by removing 117 impaired drivers from Maryland’s roads. Trooper Sigman is also an active member of the Maryland State Police Mobile Field Force Serial Team, which in October 2023, assisted with the search for the suspect responsible for the murder of Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson.

Trooper Sigman is also a barrack recruiter, who routinely attends events in support of the Recruitment and Selection Unit. Outside of the Department, Trooper Sigman is a member of the Reisterstown Volunteer Fire Company, where he is a firefighter/EMT-IV.

Corporal Charles Tittle, 2023 Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

Corporal Tittle is a nearly 10-year veteran of the Department and a graduate of the 142nd Academy Class.

As a member of the Maryland State Apprehension Team (MSAT), Corporal Tittle authored and served more than 450 court orders, subpoenas and search warrants to further his fugitive investigations last year. Corporal Tittle was also responsible for closing 120 fugitive investigations, including 114 by arrests in 2023.

Corporal Tittle is a designated team leader for the US Marshals Service – Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. This leadership responsibility required Corporal Tittle to oversee more than 150 additional investigations that were conducted by allied officers within the task force.

In 2016, Corporal Tittle was honored as the Maryland State Trooper of the Year.

Diane Rosenthal, 2023 Emergency Dispatcher of the Year

Diane Rosenthal is the Emergency Dispatcher III for the Hagerstown Barrack.

Emergency Dispatcher Rosenthal has been a valuable member of the Department for more than 10 years. She often assists troopers while performing many functions at once under the most stressful circumstances. Her communication is clear and concise while working emergency situations.

Angela Keyser, 2023 Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor of the Year

Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor Angela Keyser is assigned to the Hagerstown Barrack and makes significant contributions to the Maryland Department of State Police’s mission on a daily basis.

Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor Keyser treats everyone who calls the barrack for assistance, with the utmost respect. Regardless of the situation, she remains calm and composed as she answers the calls for help. Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor Keyser, has gained the trust of all personnel at the barracks due to her ability to provide accurate and timely information to troopers and other first responders on any incident she may handle.

Joyce Fields, 2023 Civilian of the Year

Joyce Fields is the Administrative Officer II and supervisor for the Personnel Administration Section – Medical Services.

Fields is responsible for supervising, managing, directing and administering the Department’s medical operations to more than 2,250 employees throughout the Maryland Department of State Police. In 2023, Fields helped the Medical Services Unit update its policies to manage the health and welfare of all Department employees due to protocol changes that were required following the COVID-19 pandemic.

