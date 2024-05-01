New Hire Pours Creativity Into NOËL Family Distillery Brand Content

Taren Eubanks, a seasoned professional with a rich and diverse background, joins the Donaldsonville, LA, distillery with over 20 years of experience in the creative industry.

“Taren is a proven leader with vast creative talent. She is dedicated to elevating us to the next level in the competitive world of spirits, and I can’t wait to see where her creative vision takes us!” — Natalie Noel, CEO, NOËL Family Distillery

DONALDSONVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOËL Family Distillery is excited to announce the appointment of Taren Eubanks as its Chief Creative Officer. Bringing a wealth of experience and contagious enthusiasm, Eubanks will provide creative direction for the distillery’s print, web, social media, and video presence.

Along with a new hire, the distillery is also celebrating its first anniversary this month. It opened its doors to the public in May 2023.

“I’m excited and grateful to have Taren onboard to elevate our brand to the next level,” says CEO and product visionary Natalie Noel. Her diverse background, strategic perspective, and unparalleled creativity shine across all branded platforms, and her contributions are already making a powerful impact.”

Eubanks, a seasoned professional with a rich and diverse background, joins the Donaldsonville, LA, distillery with over 20 years of experience in the creative industry. Her impressive resume includes roles as a creative director, project manager, graphic designer, digital marketer, and social media campaign and strategy manager. She graduated from Full Sail University, holds a Bachelor’s degree in graphic design, and studied Studio Arts at LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Contributing to the distillery’s history of pushing boundaries while striving for excellence is an honor,” says Eubanks, who previously served as Web Director at Red Six Media in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “It’s a privilege to join the remarkable team at NOËL Family Distillery and collaborate closely with Natalie Noel.”

Eubanks is poised to make a significant impact at NOËL Family Distillery. Leveraging her expertise and forward-thinking approach, she plans to enhance the distillery’s marketing presence, drive growth and revenue, and infuse innovation, creativity, and a strategic vision into NOËL Family Distillery’s brand and product portfolio.

About NOËL Family Distillery

Launched in May 2023 in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, NOËL Family Distillery distills various world-class, small-batch spirits. Their offerings include Louisiana’s only authentic, additive-free tequila, a gold medal winner at the 2023 New York International Spirits competition, and the official tequila of LSU® Athletics, as well as rums made from local sugar cane and vodkas (including a popular pickle vodka) derived from 100% USA-grown corn. NOËL Spirits are available locally in bars, liquor stores, hotels, and restaurants for purchase and pick up at the distillery and online in several states.

