Little Rock Plastic Surgeon Unveils Updated Practice Website Design
Dr. Gene Sloan discusses the updated Aesthetic Plastic Surgery’s website design, including a modern look, comprehensive content, and much more.LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Little Rock plastic surgeon Gene Sloan, MD is committed to providing quality care and satisfactory results to his patients embarking on their aesthetic enhancement journey. To reflect this dedication to his patients and shine a light on the wide variety of breast, body, and face surgeries, as well as non-surgical options, that he offers, Dr. Sloan is proud to announce the launch of his practice’s updated and sleek website design.
The new plastic surgery website design for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery features responsive elements, including easy navigation and compatibility with desktop and mobile devices. The timeless color scheme was integrated to provide a bright, clean, and modern feel across the site. In addition to a refreshed layout, website visitors are treated to detailed procedural pages for all available treatments, such as breast augmentation, breast lift, and eyelid surgery. The extensive before-and-after photo gallery was also carefully curated and includes numerous successful results from both surgical and non-surgical treatments.
The Aesthetic Plastic Surgery website revamp was developed by San Diego-based plastic surgery marketing firm Rosemont Media. Through collaboration with Dr. Sloan, the Rosemont Media team created a website that invites visitors with its attractive and user-friendly design, provides valuable procedural information, and highlights Dr. Sloan’s extensive plastic surgery expertise.
About Gene Sloan, MD
Dr. Gene Sloan is an Arkansas native who prides himself on having spent decades helping his Little Rock patients achieve their desired appearance. While studying to be a radiologist at medical school, he took an elective course in the Plastic Surgery Department at Stanford University. This sparked an academic shift for Dr. Sloan, as he went on to complete General Surgery training at the University of Missouri-Columbia and a year of training in Plastic Surgery at City Hospital in England. He then completed two years of Plastic Surgery Residency at the University of Miami. He is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a member of multiple professional organizations, including The Aesthetic Society® (formerly known as the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery). Dr. Sloan is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about Dr. Gene Sloan and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, visit gsloanmd.com or @genesloanmd on Instagram.
