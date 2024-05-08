Missouri City Police Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Demonstrates Commitment to Enhancing Accessibility

Missouri City Police Department achieves Certified Autism Center™ status to better support the community, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

Achieving certification as a Certified Autism Center™ reaffirms our commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for autistic individuals in Missouri City.” — Missouri City Police Chief Brandon Harris

MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Missouri City Police Department has achieved the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, a certification awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that have trained 80% or more of public-facing team members on how to better communicate with and respond to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

Missouri City Police Chief Brandon Harris expresses his pride in the department’s accomplishment, stating, “We prioritize the needs of every individual we serve, striving to create a welcoming and accessible space for all. Achieving certification as a Certified Autism Center™ reaffirms our commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for autistic individuals in Missouri City.”

The comprehensive training equips the Missouri City Police personnel with knowledge and strategies related to sensory triggers, communication differences and scenario-specific approaches to enhance safety and comfort during interventions for autistic individuals and their families. This commitment not only improves outcomes, but also underscores the Missouri City Police’s dedication to fostering inclusivity and equitable service delivery within the community.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1 in 36 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism, and 1 in 6 people have a sensory sensitivity, which highlights the growing need for specialized training and certification. Training from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), guided by evidence-based practices and insights from experts and autistic self-advocates, ensures the department is well-prepared to offer appropriate support and assistance.

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman, states, "Partnering with the Missouri City Police to build a community that is both safe and welcoming to all is aligned with IBCCES’ mission. This designation demonstrates their dedication to providing the best possible care for autistic individuals and ensuring that they are able to respond appropriately in urgent situations."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been a leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES programs include evidence-based content as well as the perspectives of autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support and renewal requirements to ensure there is continued learning and a lasting impact.

Additionally, IBCCES has developed CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a complimentary online resource for families seeking certified locations and professionals. Each organization featured on the site has fulfilled the requirements to be recognized as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC).



