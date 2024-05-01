MERIDIAN INTERNATIONAL SOURCING GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW OFFICE IN GUINEA

OPENING A NEW OFFICE IN CONAKRY, GUINEA

The new office will be the first of many important changes for the company in 2024 & in 2025 we are aiming to launch an e-commerce B2B platform, along with a distribution center for the Africa region.” — Saloua Daaloul

CONAKRY, GUINEA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian International Sourcing Group, who is involved in trading and distribution of a variety of commodities on a global scale, today announced opening a new office in the Sonoco Trade Center, Route Nationale 1 - Kaloum Marché Niger, 275 at the crossing of 7th Boulevard & 8th Avenue, Conakry, Guinea to begin their initiative, Pan Africa Invest through their Economic Development Investment Program (EDIP) https://mig-edip.com.

Plans to start operations in Conakry, Guinea through the EDIP initiated by CEO, Aleina Almeida of Meridian International Sourcing Group (MISG) whose mission is to assist local government in developing countries with improving their current economic state and provide solutions that help achieve successful outcomes for their communities. The new office will be the company’s second office. MISG will offer its clients in Guinea opportunities and growth for their local businesses.

In 2022, MISG implemented a customized procurement program for African countries that focuses on bringing funding and investors to contribute to the development of the economy. The new office will allow MISG to meet one-on-one with local businesses to assist and help them succeed.

“The opening of Meridian International Sourcing Group’s new Guinea office is an important step towards contributing to sustainable economic growth, ensure economic equity for all, and prioritize environmentally friendly practices for our EDIP campaign worldwide,” said Saloua Daaloul, Director of Global Projects. “The new office will be the first of many important changes for the company in 2024 and in 2025 we are aiming to launch an e-commerce B2B platform, along with a distribution center for the Africa region.”

The local EDIP program in the Conakry, Guinea Office will be led by Hadja Kamara, Senior Project Coordinator, hkamara@migexport.com and Geraud Sylla, Project Coordinator, gsylla@migexport.com. Their focus will be business development, business matchmaking and business marketing, connecting local businesses with overseas buyers and/or suppliers.

The EDIP program has various projects that impact and improve the well-being and quality of life for undeserved communities providing solutions for waste management, clean energy, healthcare, education, job creation/training and disaster relief.

Founded in 2016, by CEO, Aleina Almeida, Meridian International Sourcing Group LLC. (MISG) is engaged in trade and distribution of various commodities worldwide. MISG has established strategic partnerships with superior suppliers in various industries across Africa, Latin America and Asia. MISG is working with top clients and sourcing commodity sectors such as: minerals, metals, recyclables, raw materials, and agricultural products. For more information about Meridian International Sourcing Group, visit its website at www.migexport.com.