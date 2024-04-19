Aleina Almeida Named to NSBA Leadership Council

MISG logo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleina Almeida, CEO of Meridian International Sourcing Group, located in New York, NY was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Ms. Almeida, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated by Ms. Almeida. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Aleina Almeida has always wanted to do the right thing for the world. Her career started as a Chemist and Clinical Researcher; a new profession evolved and morphed into a passion for international business and into the import and export world. She has successfully sourced commodities globally for the past 8 years and is now expanding her company into the environmentally friendly product sector. Ms. Almeida is indeed working towards a better world where her objectives are sourcing renewable energy, recyclables and eco-friendly products.

Ms. Almeida joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Aleina Almeida as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

Please go to www.migexport.com about Meridian International Sourcing Group.

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz

Meridian International Sourcing Group LLC. (MISG) is engaged in trade and distribution of various commodities worldwide. MISG has established strategic partnerships with superior suppliers in various industries across Africa, Latin America and Asia. MISG is working with top clients and sourcing commodity sectors like minerals, metals, recyclables, raw materials, and agricultural products.