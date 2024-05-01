ICYMI: Research Roundup from CROI 2024

Summary: A quick roundup of key topics of HIV.gov’s coverage of the 2024 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections from HIV testing, treatment, and PrEP to STI prevention, syphilis testing, and more.

At the recent 2024 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI), HIV.gov spoke with colleagues from NIH and CDC as well as community members about the latest research on HIV and other infectious diseases being presented at the annual event. Here’s a roundup of key topics covered in those video conversations and related blog posts so you can catch up on any that you may have missed and share them with your friends and colleagues.

To learn about the latest research on:

We also shared our first conversation with Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the new Director of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. She previewed CROI and talked about the importance of mentoring early career investigators.

