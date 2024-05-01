Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,569 in the last 365 days.

ICYMI: Research Roundup from CROI 2024

Content From: HIV.govPublished: May 01, 20243 min read

Topics

Summary:

A quick roundup of key topics of HIV.gov’s coverage of the 2024 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections from HIV testing, treatment, and PrEP to STI prevention, syphilis testing, and more.

CROI_blog

At the recent 2024 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI), HIV.gov spoke with colleagues from NIH and CDC as well as community members about the latest research on HIV and other infectious diseases being presented at the annual event. Here’s a roundup of key topics covered in those video conversations and related blog posts so you can catch up on any that you may have missed and share them with your friends and colleagues.

To learn about the latest research on:

We also shared our first conversation with Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, the new Director of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. She previewed CROI and talked about the importance of mentoring early career investigators.

You can also find these videos to view and share on this HIV.gov YouTube playlistExit Disclaimer, as well as on HIV.gov’s Facebook pageExit Disclaimer, X/TwitterExit Disclaimer, and on the LinkedIn page for the HHS Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS PolicyExit Disclaimer.

You just read:

ICYMI: Research Roundup from CROI 2024

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more