Canvass AI CEO, Humera Malik, Leads AI Discussions at AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi

Canvass AI CEO, Humera Malik discusses Industry 4.0 and Industrial AI at the 2024 AIM Congress, May 7-9 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Unveils MONET, a Breakthrough in Industrial Data Discovery at Event

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial AI software leader Canvass AI today announced that CEO Humera Malik will be speaking at two sessions at the 2024 AIM (Annual Investment Meeting) Congress, May 7-9 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. She will also unveil MONET, a next generation AI technology to help industrial producers achieve new levels of insight into their production and operational processes.

AIM Congress is recognized as a leading investment platform in the Middle East, drawing corporate leaders, policymakers, businessmen, regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, leading academics and experts. The Congress’ sessions showcase up-to-date information, strategies and knowledge on attracting investments.

“We are so pleased that a leading Canadian representative like Canvass AI can join us,” Mr. Walid Farghal, Director General of AIM Congress. “Industrial AI is core to the world’s energy transition and AIM Congress participants will be eager to hear from Humera Malik about what’s top of mind with users and innovation that’s changing their workplace.”

On May 7, Ms. Malik will join the Fireside Chat on Industry 4.0: Smart Manufacturing & Industrialization to discuss how leading process industry manufacturers have been able to transform themselves and benefit from industrial AI with proven scalable, pre-engineered solutions that address common industrial problems.

On May 8, Ms. Malik will join a panel to discuss Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, two core components that enable software to mimic human-like qualities. AI & ML are pivotal in smart manufacturing, providing actionable insights, predicting everything from product quality to machine failures, and automating processes along the way. The session will highlight new trends in AI & ML as well as the impact and integration of generative AI in industrial settings.

“Canvass AI solutions serve the very industries and sectors in the Middle East that bring AIM Congress investors together,” said Humera Malik. “I look forward to the speaking sessions and meeting with industry leaders to discuss how Canvass AI solutions have accelerated productivity, improved production quality and reduced emissions, especially in the oil & gas and petrochemical industries.“

Ms. Malik is a technology entrepreneur and a leading voice and practitioner in applying artificial intelligence to optimize industrial operations, augment workforces, and achieve sustainable impact.



About AIM Congress

AIM Congress is an Initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, an Independent International Organization fully committed to empower the World’s Economy by boosting effective Promotion Strategies and facilitating Opportunities for Economic Productivity and Expansion. For more information please visit https://www.aimcongress.com.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI puts industrial companies in control of their data to achieve operational excellence. Designed to be readily accessible and quick to deploy, companies use Canvass AI’s patented and award-winning software for high performance decision making, to future-proof operations, and drive net-zero targets. Backed by Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, the company is recognized by CB Insights as one of the top technology companies in the world that is advancing manufacturing and industrial operations.

For those interested in test driving MONET visit https://www.canvass.io/monet to sign up.

Introducing MONET - The New Way to Interact with Data