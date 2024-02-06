US Food Ingredient Leader Improves Production to Yield New Revenue by Using Canvass AI

The Canvass AI Dryer Moisture Optimization (DMO) solution can be quickly applied to accurately predict and manage moisture content across many different types of industrial dryers.

New Dryer Moisture Optimization Solution Helps Operators Maintain Desired Product Quality while Minimizing Energy and Water Use

The Canvass AI Dryer Moisture Optimization solution optimizes product quality, improves product yields, and reduces energy and water usage.” — Humera Malik, CEO, Canvass AI

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial AI software leader Canvass AI today announced availability of a new AI solution for optimizing dryer operations. The Canvass AI Dryer Moisture Optimization™ (DMO) solution can be quickly applied to accurately predict and manage moisture content across many different types of industrial dryers. By tightly controlling product moisture content within a desirable range, energy and water usage is minimized while maximizing product yield. The DMO solution is implemented at a starch production plant, resulting in an increase of high quality product. Deployment across all the manufacturer’s plants could yield more than $10 million in new revenue.

“Current methods of dyer control are manual and inefficient leading to extended production cycles, delayed product delivery, increased energy consumption, and a reduction in equipment lifespan,” said Humera Malik, CEO of Canvass AI. “The Canvass AI DMO solution optimizes product quality, improves product yields, reduces energy and water usage, and can be applied to all types of dryers and drying processes in industries ranging from food processing and paper to biopharmaceuticals and chemicals. It broadens our growing suite of industrial AI solutions that target energy efficiency, with ancillary benefits in the reduction of water usage and GHG emissions.”

The DMO solution also features Canvass AI’s Auto Data Cleanup, which helps engineers cut down on the time spent preparing data for AI modeling and analysis by up to 80%. Process engineers can use the Canvass AI software to perform what-if analysis to respond to operational issues and to improve operating guidelines.

For a demo of Canvass AI solutions visit https://www.canvass.io/book-a-demo.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI puts industrial companies in control of their data to achieve operational excellence. Designed to be readily accessible and quick to deploy, companies use Canvass AI’s award-winning patented software for high performance decision making, to future-proof operations, and drive net-zero targets. Backed by Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, the company is recognized by CB Insights as one of the top technology companies that is advancing manufacturing.

###