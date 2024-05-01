Atlas Manufacturing Implements Top Shelf Tool Systems, Revolutionizing Safety and Efficiency in Press Brake Tooling
New mobile tooling solutions set to enhance operational standards across the metal fabrication industry.
Top Shelf Tool Systems was a game changer for implementing quick turn press brake setups, helping us reach our lean manufacturing goals.”MINNEAPOILS, MN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Manufacturing, a leader in precision sheet metal fabrication since 1962, has successfully implemented the innovative Top Shelf Tool Systems on its shop floor. This adoption of cutting-edge mobile tooling solutions is set to transform the safety and efficiency of press brake operations within the company.
— Nawal Whig, Sales Engineering Manager
Adopting Industry-Leading Solutions
For decades, Atlas Manufacturing has been at the forefront of the metal fabrication industry, known for integrating the latest technologies to enhance operational efficiency and quality. The implementation of Top Shelf Tool Systems represents a significant enhancement in how Atlas addresses the evolving needs of metal fabrication, optimizing tool handling and workspace organization.
Product Impact:
Tool Tower: With extensive capacity and adjustable shelves, this system has proven ideal for a variety of tool sizes, significantly improving tool organization and accessibility.
Tool Trolly: The Tool Trolly is designed primarily as a transport mechanism, enabling efficient movement of tooling from the Tool Tower to the press brake. This functionality enhances operational efficiency by streamlining the transfer and setup processes, supporting a smoother workflow in press brake operations
Enhanced Workflow and Safety:
The integration of Top Shelf Tool Systems into Atlas's operations has minimized manual handling, reducing ergonomic risks and enhancing workflow efficiency. The mobility of these solutions allows for direct transportation of tools to the press brake, drastically reducing setup times and improving overall operational flow.
Feedback and Future Prospects:
Feedback from Atlas’s floor technicians has been overwhelmingly positive, citing improved workflow and reduced physical strain. Atlas is committed to continual innovation and is already exploring further enhancements to the Top Shelf Tool Systems to keep pace with technological advancements and market demands.
About Atlas Manufacturing:
Atlas Manufacturing has been a premier provider of precision sheet metal fabrication services since 1962. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Atlas serves a diverse range of industries across North America, continually advancing technology and practices to exceed client expectations.
