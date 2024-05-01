Neology Transportation Research Center (TRC) and 6C RFID Tags Receive Independent Third-Party OmniAir® Certification
CERTIFICATION OFFERS THE INDUSTRY MORE OPTIONS FOR INTEROPERABILITY, AND CONFIDENCE OF CERTIFIED PRODUCTSCARLSBAD, CALIF, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neology, a global transportation technology company that is partnering with customers to [re]imagine mobility today announced that it has received independent third-party certification from the OmniAir Consortium® for its Transportation Research Center test track and various 6C RFID tags.
The OmniAir Consortium® is a leading industry association for connected vehicles, ITS, and transportation payment systems. As one of OmniAir’s Authorized Field Test Site (OAFTS), Neology’s Transportation Research Center test track has been audited and approved for conducting field testing as part of OmniAir certification programs. The independent OmniAir certification means the industry can trust the testing performed at their advanced test track. This certification ensures Neology meets industry standards, guaranteeing accurate and dependable results of Neology’s advanced tolling products and software solutions.
In addition to the Transportation Research Center certification, OmniAir also certified Neology’s sticker, license plate, and switchable RFID 6C tags. Testing included protocol conformance and interoperability, environmental standard compliance, and field performance under both single protocol and multi-protocol system operation. OmniAir certifications give agencies confidence that these Neology tags will perform well in both their local systems as well as the systems of their interoperable partners. Neology completed over 11,400 vehicle passes without a single tag missed throughout the certification testing process. These certified tags provide customers a new option of retaining user memory in their 6C tags for write-back applications.
“Neology has long been recognized as a performance leader with our products and services, and these certifications from the OmniAir Consortium are a continuation of that same focus on achieving excellence in everything we do, so that we can deliver exceptional performance to our customers – every day,” said John Miller, Vice President of Products and Delivery.
“As one of the few companies to achieve OmniAir certification for their field test site, and with many OmniAir certifications for our various RFID tag form factors, Neology is proud to offer our customers an unparalleled level of quality assurance,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman and CEO. “OmniAir certification underscores our commitment to excellence as we continue to provide the industry with a benchmark for quality and reliability.”
About OmniAir Consortium Certification: This is an Independent Third-Party Certification program that assesses the conformance, interoperability, and security of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technologies used in transportation and connected vehicle applications. This certification program helps manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers demonstrate that their devices, such as V2X communication modules, roadside units, and on-board units, follow the industry standards and specifications for over-the-air, trusted communications. The certification process involves rigorous testing of devices to verify their compliance with established standards, including those defined by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and other relevant industry organizations. Learn more here: https://omniair.org/
About Neology: Neology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and operations facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. We’re partnering with our customers to [re]imagine mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle identification and classification, data processing, and digital payment systems – all delivered with superior service. It’s our mission to help communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, improve safety, and generate increased revenue.
Catherine Phifer
Neology, Inc.
cphifer@neology.net
