Creatio Partners with SNTechSales Solutions to Enable More Businesses in Germany to Automate Workflows with No-Code
A leading provider of tailored sales enablement solutions in Europe joins Creatio’s partner networkBOSTON, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with SNTechSales Solutions. SNTechSales is a leading provider of tailored sales enablement solutions. The new partnership will amplify the expertise of SNTechSales in delivering customized sales enablement solutions with Creatio's innovative platform to empower more organizations to achieve unparalleled levels of business efficiency and growth.
“Creatio's cutting-edge product offering perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering excellence in technology innovation and digital transformation that drive business success. Together, we look forward to helping businesses automate workflows and optimize their CRM with Creatio's no-code platform,” said Srikanth Yerragunta, Managing Director at SNTechSales Solutions.
Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio’s opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.
“We are pleased to welcome SNTechSales Solutions to our channel network. We will jointly address some of the most pressing needs of sales organizations — from automating workflows and CRM without coding skills to increasing customer engagement to boosting the bottom line,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.
About SNTechSales Solutions
SNTechSales is a trusted Sales Partner committed to empowering B2B success through customized sales enablement solutions. With a focus on strategic planning and seamless execution, SNTechSales navigates the dynamic landscape of the technology industry to foster valuable partnerships and drive revenue growth.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
