The Smash Hits Taylor Swift special

With 100 pages dedicated to the biggest pop star on the planet, it’s packed with fab features on Tay’s life, stellar career, fans, friends and famous feuds. And of course, there’s a look at her love life and how it’s inspired some of her greatest songs.

Plus, there are gazillions of gorgeous photos of the global icon (and her cats), inspiration from her looks over the eras so you never go out of style, quizzes – and even a dress-up paper doll.

A love letter to everyone’s favourite singing superstar, this is the ultimate Taylor tribute magazine.

…Ready for it? Better be swift and get your hands on it today!

Director of Magazines, Lisa Sinclair said: “It’s so exciting to reignite this nostalgic hero brand Smash Hits, bringing back the humour and fun it was known for. Taylor is a huge icon and the Swifties in the celebrity team had great fun bringing Smash Hits back to life for this one-off special. This is a mag for mums and kids alike!”

On sale 1st May in all major retailers £5.99.

– ENDS –

For further press information, please contact:

Jyoti Mand – Senior Communications Executive, Bauer Media UK

jyoti.mand@bauermedia.co.uk

About Smash Hits

Smash Hits was a music magazine beloved by generations of teenagers and young adults, featuring lyrics, photographs, interviews and news about their favourite pop stars. Smash Hits returns for one-off specials including Harry Styles and Derry Girls. Published by Bauer Media, UK.

About Bauer Media UK

Bauer Media UK reaches over 25 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Brand Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.