Solifi’s Kasey Hobson wins SFNet 40 Under 40 award

Technology that unleashes potential

Kasey Hobson, Director of Product Management, has been acknowledged for her contributions to the secured finance industry.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced that Kasey Hobson has been recognized for her achievements in the secured finance industry in the SFNet 40 Under 40 Awards.

“Featuring on the list of winners for the SFNet 40 Under 40 award is a great honor,” says Hobson. “I am passionate about sharing my knowledge and being a mentor to others in the industry. My enthusiasm for product mixed with the opportunity to support new industry professionals is what I love most about my role, and I am greatly appreciative to be recognized for that.”

Starting on the client side of software projects for financial firms, Kasey took interest in solving the common challenges the customers she worked with faced. In response to this, Kasey started her career in product management roles in 2012 and has gained invaluable experience in B2B SaaS offerings. Joining Solifi in 2023, Kasey has already made a significant impact on the business, expanding access to data streams to 3 additional product lines.

"It is with great pleasure that I congratulate Kasey for achievements in the industry,” says Bill Noel, Chief Product Officer at Solifi. “Her role in Solifi is crucial, driving our success by effectively leading with her years of experience and dedication. Kasey's hard work is appreciated not only by Solifi and our customers, but by the wider industry.”

The news follows a series of success for women in Solifi, with Kasey also recently named among ABF Journal’s Top Women in Specialty Finance. Along with Kasey’s recognition, Angie Larson, Product Owner Manager at Solifi, was featured in The Secured Lender’s Women in Secured Finance 2024 list. Angie has over 23 years of experience in the industry, now managing the ILS Business Analysts and all Product Owners within the company across 6 different products.

About Solifi

Solifi is a leading global organization delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.